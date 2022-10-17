It’s going to get cold and rainy in Boston this week. The same storm could drop a foot of snow in Michigan.

A large storm centered over the Great Lakes is brining a mixed bag of weather to the northern tier of the midwest and northeast.

You can see a giant swirl in the atmosphere on the satellite loop below, as low pressure sits in that area. The counterclockwise flow of air around the storm is bringing mild air to New England to start our work week. Eventually, we will see colder Canadian air arrive for the middle of the week.

There have been some showers in New England already Monday, but much of the rain will hold off until tonight when a cold front approaches. This front is part of a complex weather system over the Great Lakes.

This time of year, although not likely, snow is possible even in Boston. But farther north and west, snow is much more typical.

Advertisement

The same storm bringing us our unsettled weather the next couple days will produce heavy lake effect snow across the upper peninsula of Michigan. Notice on the map below the concentrated area where 6 to 12 inches of the white stuff is possible. When you have relatively warm lake water interact with cold Canadian air, the lake effect machine can be quite efficient.

In Michigan, the season’s first significant lake effect snow will take place this week. NOAA

On Tuesday, most of our shower activity will end before sunrise. There might be a residual shower during the middle part of the morning, to the north and west of Boston. And there’s also the opportunity for lingering showers across Cape Cod and the islands as the frontal boundary creeps into the Atlantic at a slow pace.

A line of showers passes out to sea Tuesday across the northeast. Tropical Tidbits

Drier and colder air will be here Wednesday morning when frosty conditions are likely west of Route 128.

Temperatures are forecast to be in the 30s. If you have tender vegetation, it’s advisable to cover it or bring it inside.

High pressure moves east of New England later this week with a return flow of warmer air. Tropical Tidbits

The cold weather won’t last. By Friday, readings will get back near 60 degrees. Presently, it looks like a lot of sunshine this weekend — perhaps even a repeat of the fine weather we just had.

Advertisement

Temperatures are expected to be back in the 60s for the upcoming weekend. Tropical Tidbits



