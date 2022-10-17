Leominster officer stabbed in thigh during well-being check, police say

When police arrived, Alexis became barricaded inside a bedroom, and officers and “outreach personnel made several attempts to de-escalate the situation, which include but are not limited to attempting to contact clinicians from local resources to come assist, verbal tactics, waiting the subject out and slowing down the pace of the encounter,” Kennedy wrote in the statement.

Officers were called to a residence on Water Street at 10:49 a.m. after a private medical company reported that an employee had been assaulted there by 30-year-old Andrea Alexis, Leominster Police Chief Aaron Kennedy said in a statement.

A police officer was stabbed in the thigh and a suspect was arrested after a well-being check turned violent inside a Leominster apartment on Monday, officials said.

After those attempts, “officers on scene determined that it was exigent to make entry into the room,” Kennedy wrote.

When officers went inside, Alexis allegedly resisted and stabbed Officer Matthew Chagnon in the thigh with a double-edged knife during a struggle, Kennedy wrote.

Other officers used a Taser to subdue Alexis, who was then put in handcuffs and taken to Leominster Hospital, the statement said.

Officers quickly placed a tourniquet on Chagnon’s leg, and he was also taken to the hospital for treatment, the statement said. He was later released, according to Lieutenant Ryan Malatos.

Alexis is facing charges of assault and battery on a police officer, assault and battery causing serious bodily injury, threatening to commit a crime (to wit murder), attempted murder, resisting arrest, assault and battery with a deadly weapon, possession of a dangerous weapon, and wanton destruction of property, the statement said.

The incident remains under investigation, police said.

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.