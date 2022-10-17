Man, 23, arrested following assault outside Bova’s Bakery in Boston’s North End

The judge maintained the $500 bail Larson had posted at the police station and ordered him to stay away from the victim and the location where the assault allegedly took place, Borghesani said.

Carl Larson, of Burlington, was arraigned Monday in Boston Municipal Court’s Central Division on charges of malicious destruction of property over $1,200, assault and battery, and assault and battery with serious bodily injury, James Borghesani, a spokesman for the Suffolk district attorney’s office, wrote in an e-mail.

A 23-year-old man was arrested early Saturday morning following an assault outside Bova’s Bakery in Boston’s North End, officials said Monday.

The court also granted a protective order filed by prosecutors, he said. Larson is due back in court for a pretrial hearing Dec. 12.

No attorney was listed for Larson in court records Monday evening.

Officers who were patrolling Prince Street heard yelling from near Bova’s, located at 134 Salem St., around 2:45 a.m. Saturday and approached the adjacent intersection, police said.

Multiple people were yelling in that area, and officers saw a plate glass window that was shattered and a person sitting on the sidewalk, bleeding, police said.

“One victim reported that he had gotten into a verbal altercation with the defendant, who then began to swing his fists, striking the victim multiple times in the head,” Borghesani wrote. “Witnesses stated a second victim had been thrown through the glass window of the bakery, causing a laceration to the left wrist of this victim.”

Several people at the scene pointed approaching officers toward a man, later identified as Larson, who was walking away from the scene of the alleged altercation, police said.

Larson was apprehended a short distance away, police said.

Breanne Kovatch can be reached at breanne.kovatch@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @breannekovatch.