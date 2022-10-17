Mayor Michelle Wu vetoes City Council’s pay increases for elected officials

“Like all workers, our elected officials should receive salary increases, but they should square with the increases that our frontline workers have received and are receiving,” Wu wrote. She urged the council to adopt more modest raises.

Wu said in a letter dated Monday that the 20 percent raises councilors had proposed for elected officials were out of step with more modest increases lower-level city workers are getting through new union contracts.

In her most prominent veto yet, Mayor Michelle Wu is rejecting a package of raises for elected and appointed city officials, telling the Boston City Council that the pay bumps they proposed for the mayor and councilors are too high.

Wu’s veto sends the proposal back to the council, which can override the mayor with a two-thirds vote, or nine of 13 councilors. And it tees up a political struggle between the council and the mayor, who have so far enjoyed a mostly cordial relationship. Will the body — which supported the raises unanimously — retreat from its earlier position and fall in line with the mayor? Or will it double down and pass the raises over her objections?

It was Wu who initially proposed pay increases for top city workers, when over the summer she floated raising the mayoral salary from $207,000 to $230,000 and the councilor salary from $103,500 to $115,000. Those proposed 11 percent increases were the result of a review by a city board that is required to recommend salary changes every two years for certain senior municipal officials whose pay is not governed by union contracts.

But city councilors ramped up Wu’s figures even higher, saying that would bring salaries more in line with those of elected officials in comparable cities. They all voted to raise the mayor’s salary to $250,000 and the councilor salary to $125,000.

Boston’s mayor has traditionally been paid twice as much as city councilors, but there does not appear to be a legal requirement.

In internal discussions, some councilors had pushed for even bigger raises, including a council salary as high as $150,000, councilors said.

Any raises for the mayor and the council would go into effect after the next election cycle for each of those elected posts — 2026 for the mayor and 2024 for councilors.

Councilors also approved raises for other top city officials, including the police and fire commissioners and the head of the legal department. The council passed raises for nonelected officials at the same level the mayor had pitched.

The mayor had indicated last week that she was considering vetoing the council’s measure, kicking off what may prove to be a more contentious chapter in her relationship with the legislative body. Wu has powerful allies on the council, and has seen many of her priorities sail through with little challenge. During the budget debate earlier this year, Wu and the council briefly tussled over funding levels for the Police Department. But the spending plan that the council ultimately passed hewed close to what Wu had initially proposed.

City Councilor Tania Fernandes Anderson, who led the council’s budget process this year, said last week that she was “confused” by the mayor’s stance and pointed out that many members of Wu’s Cabinet make significantly more than the $125,000 salary councilors have approved for their own roles.

“We work weekends, we work nights, we work every single day,” she said. She predicted that if Wu vetoed the raise proposal, the council would override it, saying, “I don’t see the councilors going backwards.”

The median household income in Boston is $76,298, according to census figures. Some city workers, including full-time paraprofessionals, custodians, cafeteria managers, and grave diggers, are paid less than $40,000, according to January 2022 data provided by the city.

Those salaries can be tough to square with residency requirements, which mandate that most workers live within Boston city limits for 10 years. That often leaves the most junior, and lowest paid, city employees struggling to afford housing in a place where rents and home prices are skyrocketing. Boston was ranked the fourth most expensive city for renters in the United States, with a median monthly rent of $2,600 on a newly listed one-bedroom apartment, according to a July report by rental company Zumper.

If the council’s larger raises go into effect, Boston’s chief executive would make more than the mayors of Philadelphia and Washington, D.C., who earned about $230,000 and $220,000 last year, respectively. In cities with similar populations to Boston but with lower living costs, mayoral salaries in the past few years have been equivalent to or slightly lower than Boston’s. Baltimore’s mayor will make about $199,000 this year, while the mayor of Columbus, Ohio, made $205,000 last year and Detroit’s earned $189,000. In pricey Seattle, the mayor made about $200,000 in 2019, according to local media reports.

Danny McDonald of the Globe staff and correspondent Alexander Thompson contributed to this report.





Emma Platoff can be reached at emma.platoff@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emmaplatoff.