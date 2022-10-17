Melrose receives grants to make library energy-efficient

As Melrose prepares for a major renovation of its public library, officials announced a new state grant will enable the project to include all electric work for the building.
The $500,000 award will be used to replace the building’s natural gas heating system with high-efficiency electric heat pumps, as well as ventilation and insulation upgrades. Melrose was eligible for the grant because it is a state-designated Green Community, a status cities and towns earn by taking specified steps to become more energy-efficient and expand use of renewable resources.
The $21 million library project, set to begin soon, also calls for the installation of electric charging stations and a solar-ready roof. The city plans over time to electrify all its municipal buildings to end the use of fossil fuels and thus reduce greenhouse gas emissions, a key objective of the city’s Net Zero Action Plan.
The state grant marks the seventh Melrose has received under the Green Communities program.
