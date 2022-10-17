Roxbury man charged in stabbing attack in Dorchester

A Roxbury man turned himself in to the police Friday in connection with the non-fatal stabbing of another man in Dorchester earlier this month, Boston police said in a statement late Monday night.

Jean Saturne, 44, was wanted on a warrant out of the Dorchester division of Boston Municipal Court on a charge of aggravated assault by means of a dangerous weapon, police said.

The charge stemmed from an alleged attack on a man near Blue Hill Avenue and Livingston Street at 11:22 p.m. on Oct. 7, police said.