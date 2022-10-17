Roxbury man charged in stabbing attack in Dorchester

A Roxbury man turned himself in to the police Friday in connection with the non-fatal stabbing of another man in Dorchester earlier this month, Boston police said in a statement late Monday night.
Jean Saturne, 44, was wanted on a warrant out of the Dorchester division of Boston Municipal Court on a charge of aggravated assault by means of a dangerous weapon, police said.
The charge stemmed from an alleged attack on a man near Blue Hill Avenue and Livingston Street at 11:22 p.m. on Oct. 7, police said.
Following his arrest, police obtained a search warrant for Saturne’s vehicle and allegedly seized “various amounts and classes of drugs as well as counterfeit bills,” the statement said. Police then charged him with possession with intent to sell class A, B, and D drugs, trafficking class B drugs, and possession of counterfeit bills, the statement said.
Information about his arraignment was not immediately available late Monday.
