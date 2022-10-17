State Police identify man, woman killed in Saturday crash on I-495 in Mansfield

State Police on Monday released the names of two people who were killed in a crash early Saturday morning on Interstate 495 in Mansfield.

The victims were identified as Crystal Blake, 32, of Dorchester, and Roland Roberge, 27, of Norton, State Police said in a statement.

Troopers went to the five-vehicle crash, which happened on I-495 South at the 29.8 mile marker, at about 4 a.m., State Police said Saturday.