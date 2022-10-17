State Police identify man, woman killed in Saturday crash on I-495 in Mansfield

State Police on Monday released the names of two people who were killed in a crash early Saturday morning on Interstate 495 in Mansfield.
The victims were identified as Crystal Blake, 32, of Dorchester, and Roland Roberge, 27, of Norton, State Police said in a statement.
Troopers went to the five-vehicle crash, which happened on I-495 South at the 29.8 mile marker, at about 4 a.m., State Police said Saturday.
They found three vehicles in the right breakdown lane and two in the center median, the statement said. All southbound travel lanes were closed for almost four hours as a result.
Roberge was pronounced dead at the crash scene, where Blake also died of her injuries, State Police said.
Two others were injured in the crash. A 44-year-old Brockton man and a 46-year-old Attleboro woman received minor injuries and were taken to Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton, State Police said.
A 19-year-old man from Cumberland, R.I., was not injured in the incident, the statement said.
The investigation remains ongoing, State Police said.
