‘Superman’ building in Providence gets first approval for redevelopment, but critics remain skeptical

The tax break requires two votes by the full City Council, so a deal will likely be finalized sometime in early November. The proposed agreement is for High Rock Westminster Street LLC, the Massachusetts-based developer led by principal David Sweetser, which owns the building at 111 Westminster St. and is seeking a three-decade long tax deal with the city that would generate $26.8 million in annual property taxes. The deal would save the owner $29.3 million in taxes they would have owed if they had to pay the city’s full commercial tax rate of $35.40 per $1,000 of assessed value, according to the city’s projections.

PROVIDENCE — After a contentious public hearing, the City Council Finance Committee voted on Monday night to recommend a 30-year tax stabilization agreement for the iconic Superman building’s owner to begin redeveloping the long-vacant bank building into 285 new apartments and commercial space.

Earlier this year, Sweetser and state leaders announced a deal to redevelop the 26-story “Superman” building, formally called the Industrial National Bank Building, and create 285 apartments and spaces for retail, office, community, and events. A spokesman for the developer said the ground floor, which is the banking lobby, could be used for museum or event space.

David Sweetser, principal at High Rock Development, which owns the Industrial National Bank building, addressed the crowd during an April press conference announcing a development plan for the Superman building. Matthew Healey for The Boston Globe

“This is not only a bad deal, this is bad politics,” testified Terri Wright, a housing justice organizer at the Direct Action for Rights and Equality (DARE). “Providing housing for all income types including at 30 percent [area median income] is the right thing to do. Our neighborhoods are getting gentrified again. Our downtown has no culture in it. All it has is bars, banks, and privilege.”

She added, “This is segregation and gentrification all over again... And I don’t know which one packs a bigger punch.”

Approximately 20 percent, which translates to at least 57, apartments have been deed-restricted for affordable housing. Half of those affordable units will be for individuals who make up to 120 percent of the area median income (also known as AMI), or $72,650 annually for an individual; a quarter for individuals who make up to 100 percent of AMI, or $60,550; and a quarter for individuals who make up to 80 percent of AMI, or $48,450. The rest of the units will be at market rate, according to the developer.

The Superman Building has sat vacant since Bank of America moved out in 2013, and High Rock has been seeking state and city subsidiaries on and off. High Rock bought the building for $33 million in 2008, but the assessed value is now $14.2 million, according to city tax records. The entire project is going to cost an estimated $220 million; the state is fronting $26 million in tax assistance and the developer could receive up to $24 million from federal tax assistance.

Under the terms of the TSA, which both current Mayor Jorge O. Elorza and Mayor-elect Brett Smiley said they support, High Rock would pay approximately $498,910 annually for the first decade and $748,910 a year for the second decade. Then annual tax payments would gradually rise, reaching $2.1 million in year 30.

Critics from both sides of the political aisle have spoken out against the developer’s financial package, which includes state and city taxpayer funds. Former Minority Leader Blake Filippi, a Block Island Republican, previously told the Globe that he and other Republicans “oppose this type of corporate welfare.” Senator Sam Bell, a Providence Democrat, previously told the Globe that this TSA “could push Providence into bankruptcy.”

“A 20-year TSA would be extremely and aggressive. But 30 years? Providence cannot afford this,” said Bell. “This is a worse deal than if we just had the state pay to build the building from scratch and then gave it to the developer for free.”

But Councilman John Goncalves, of Ward 1, told the Globe before to the meeting that the city’s financial commitment “is quite modest.” The $10 million low-interest loans from Providence’s Housing Trust from the Providence Redevelopment Agency must be repaid, he said, and the $5 million grant High Rock would receive from the city represents “only 2.2 percent of the expected funding sources.”

“We are putting minimum skin in the game and the return will be enormous,” said Goncalves.

Goncalves said he “hears” the critics voicing concerns over a 30-year tax stabilization plan, but said the city needs to show its competitive edge to other developers. “This [project] is going to require upwards of $220 million. When it comes to their financing plan, having real reassurances from the city is critical,” he said. Trying to renegotiate a plan that the state has already written “could blow all of this up.”

Goncalves said the state was able to negotiate Sweetser to include 20 percent — instead of the original 10 percent — of residential units to be earmarked for affordable housing. The project could create about 1,600 construction jobs, generating $112.4 million in total labor income, which gained significant support from labor unions and building trade leaders.

But others have questioned the “affordability” of the proposed 57 deed-restricted apartments. Affordable unit rents could range from $1,384 to $2,076.

Non-deed restricted apartments will range in monthly rent from $2,071 and increase in price to about $5,300. Many of those who testified on Monday said Rhode Island is going through a housing crisis, and said these rents are not affordable.

Bill Fischer, a spokesman for High Rock, told the Globe recently the developer still plans on starting interior demolition “within this calendar year.” It’s unclear how long interior demolition or any other aspects of the redevelopment could take. Goncalves said it’s in High Rock’s best interest to get it done “as soon as possible” as tax credits are contingent on a certificate of occupancy.

“We heard from many members of the community tonight on this proposal to redevelop the Superman building, a massive skyscraper that has laid dormant and dark for nearly 10 years. There’s no question the property has become a black eye in the center of the capital city,” Councilwoman Jo-Ann Ryan, chairwoman of the finance committee, said before the vote. “The TSA is one critical component that allows the building owner to make this significant investment in Providence, and without an agreement, as we heard tonight, the project would die.”

Alexa Gagosz can be reached at alexa.gagosz@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @alexagagosz and on Instagram @AlexaGagosz.