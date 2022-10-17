Taunton mother seeks answers after child returns from school with rope burns on neck

When Williams called the school to ask why no one told her about the incident, she said the school nurse could not give her an explanation.

Lauren Williams said in a Facebook post on Friday that her daughter, who attends Elizabeth Pole Elementary School in Taunton, came home from school and said that two students wrapped a roped around her neck. The post includes images of the injuries.

A Massachusetts parent is looking for answers after her child returned home from school last week with rope burns on her neck, questioning why the school failed to inform her about the incident.

Following the phone call with the school nurse, Williams said she drove down to the Elizabeth Pole Elementary to speak with the assistant principal who then suggested that perhaps her daughter ran into the rope, and said that “all phone calls home are at the nurses discretion.”

“They told me the cameras they have set up around the school show absolutely nothing, and then when I went up there, they claimed they were able to see them playing,” Williams said in the post. “[The assistant principal] said she spoke with the kids involved and they all had the same story that they weren’t being malicious.”

Taunton Public Schools Superintendent John J. Cabral released a statement about the incident on Friday, saying district officials were made aware of the incident and that it happened during recess on Oct. 11.

Cabral said after investigating the situation, which included interviews with the students involved, officials determined it was “an accident that occurred when a group of students were playing together with the rope, wrapping it around each other and spinning each other by pulling on the rope.”

The statement notes there was no evidence suggesting any malicious intent. But in her Facebook post, Williams stressed her daughter says otherwise and told her other students “were trying to be mean when they did this.”

Williams added that when she took matters to the police, she was told she had to go through the schools resource officers. In an update on the post, Williams said the district superintendent called her and scheduled a meeting on Monday.

Cabral’s statement also said that through a thorough review, the district found school officials made reporting and communication errors, including not notifying the student’s parents about the injury after she visited the school nurse. Cabral said the student’s family was contacted throughout last week and acknowledged that the district “can do better.”

“I want to sincerely apologize to the family of this student for our failure in communication,” Cabral said in the statement. “We will be reviewing our policies and procedures as it pertains to the reporting and communication of student injuries. I have reached out personally to the family to formally apologize to them and to schedule a meeting with them to hear their concerns.”

Adria Watson can be reached at adria.watson@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @adriarwatson.