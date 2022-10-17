Votes for Warwick council candidate won’t count; city apologizes

The Warwick Board of Canvassers held an emergency meeting on Sunday, and Kerry A. Nardolillo, the city’s director of elections, wrote a letter apologizing to Warwick voters.

But Koerner failed to return nomination papers with the required number of signatures to qualify for the ballot. And now Warwick election officials are apologizing, saying the ballot has been printed and any votes cast for Koerner won’t count.

WARWICK, R.I. — When Warwick voters go to the polls on Nov. 8, the ballot will offer two choices for the City Council Ward 5 seat — Democrat Edgar N. Ladouceur and independent candidate Michael S. Koerner.

Nardolillo said her office “was made aware” of a potential error in the City Council Ward 5 ballot late Friday afternoon. “After carefully going over all the necessary paperwork, there was indeed an error,” she wrote in the letter posted on the city’s website.

Koerner declared his candidacy for the City Council Ward 5 seat in June, but he failed to return his nomination papers with the required signatures in July to be eligible to be placed on the ballot in November, she said.

“Due to human error, Mr. Koerner’s name was not removed from the file that gets sent to the printer prior to the ballots getting printed,” Nardolillo wrote. “At this time, the only candidate eligible to be on your November ballot for City Council Ward 5 is Mr. Edgar N. Ladouceur. Any votes for Mr. Koerner will not be valid.”

Nardolillo concluded the letter, saying, “We deeply apologize for this oversight and for any confusion this may have caused.”

The Board of Canvassers held its emergency meeting at noon Sunday, after posting a notice of the meeting at 10:11 a.m. Saturday.

The state Open Meetings Act requires that public bodies provide written public notice of any meeting within a minimum of 48 hours, excluding weekends and state holidays. But the law does allow a public body to hold an emergency meeting “when the meeting is deemed necessary to address an unexpected occurrence that requires immediate action to protect the public.”

Robert Cushman, a former member of the Warwick City Council and School Committee who now acts as a budget watchdog, questioned whether the meeting could have waited until the 48-hour notice requirement was met.

“They held the meeting on a Sunday?” he said. “What are we doing at noon on Sunday except listening to Patriots’ pre-game and looking forward to Zappe hour?”

Cushman emphasized that the error could result in disenfranchising voters. “Somebody now is going to go into the voting booth and vote for this other individual, not knowing that their vote is not going to count,” he said.

Cushman called for the city to send a notice to everyone in Ward 5 to let them know Koerner is not an eligible candidate, or to buy black stickers to place over Koerner’s name on each ballot. He also called for identifying a way to ensure that nothing like this ever happens again.

“The bigger issue is: What the heck is going on at the Board of Canvassers? Doesn’t anybody double check?” Cushman said. “There should be a real serious investigation into the policies and procedures going on at the Board of Canvassers.”

Nardolillo and Ladouceur, who has been on the City Council since January 2013, could not be reached on Sunday evening.

Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @FitzProv.