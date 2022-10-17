‘Whitey’ Bulger’s former associate offers alibi for man wrongly convicted of murder

Weeks, 66, told jurors that Weichel was inside a South Boston bar when 25-year-old Robert LaMonica was shot to death outside his Braintree apartment shortly after midnight on May 31, 1980.

But, on Monday, Bulger’s longtime associate, Kevin J. Weeks, took the stand at a civil trial in Suffolk Superior Court over whether 70-year-old Weichel deserves state compensation for spending half his life behind bars.

Notorious South Boston gangster James “Whitey” Bulger wrote letters from jail saying that Frederick Weichel had “suffered a fate Worse than Death” by going to prison for a 1980 murder he didn’t commit, but refused to help him prove his innocence as he spent nearly 36 years in prison before his conviction was overturned.

Recounting an era when the late Bulger ran a sweeping criminal enterprise that rivaled the Mafia, Weeks told jurors he was working as a bouncer at the the now defunct Triple O’s bar at the time of the slaying and vividly remembered opening the door to check the time on the clock on a church tower across the street.

“I opened the door and Freddy ducked under my arm and came in,” said Weeks, estimating it was about 12:15 or 12:20 a.m. “He just smiled at me and walked in.”

Weeks said he was close friends with LaMonica and spoke to Weichel about the slaying several days later. He said Weichel told him, “It wasn’t me.”

“I knew it wasn’t him because he was in the bar,” Weeks said.

“You never tried to find out who killed Robert LaMonica?” Assistant Attorney General Kate Isley asked.

“No, I had an idea,” said Weeks, who agreed he had no first-hand knowledge about the slaying and was not asked to give jurors his theory.

Jurors were not told about Weeks’s past. In 2000, when Bulger was still one of the FBI’s 10 Most Wanted, Weeks agreed to cooperate with the government after learning Bulger had been a longtime FBI informant. Weeks led investigators to secret graves, where the bodies of some of Bulger’s victims were buried, and served five years in prison for his role as an accessory to some of the slayings. He also testified against Bulger and his former FBI handler, John J. Connolly Jr., who was convicted of murder in Miami.

Weeks also testified on Weichel’s behalf at his 1981 trial, where he was convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to life without parole. The case hinged on eyewitness identification from a teenager, who was drinking beer with several friends in a park across the street from the shooting and said he spotted the fleeing suspect from 175 feet away.

In 2017, a judge overturned his conviction, ruling that investigators withheld evidence that may have helped Weichel prove his innocence. At the time, Weichel’s lawyers presented letters written from jail in 2013 by Bulger, saying LaMonica was killed by one of Weichel’s friends.

Under state law, former prisoners who were wrongfully convicted can sue for up to $1 million in compensation, but they must prove they are innocent of the crime, or any felony related to it.

Attorney General Maura Healey’s office is contesting Weichel’s claim, arguing that even if Weichel didn’t kill LaMonica, he knew that his friend Thomas Barrett did, and helped him escape justice. However, Barrett, who lives in South Boston, was never charged with the slaying. The state attorneys have said in court that they believe Weichel was the shooter and Barrett was the getaway driver.

Bulger was beaten to death by fellow inmates at a federal penitentiary in West Virginia in 2018 while serving a life sentence for 11 murders. Yet, he has been at the center of this case.

Weichel testified earlier in his civil trial that Bulger showed up outside his South Boston apartment days after LaMonica’s slaying and told him, “If you ever mention Tommy Barrett’s name, I’ll kill you. And if I can’t get you, I’ll get your mother and your sister.”

On Monday, Weeks testified that he was close friends with LaMonica, who “was not a happy drunk” and would occasionally get into fights with people while drinking.

Shortly before the slaying, Bulger was standing by the door of Triple O’s when LaMonica came in and began yelling at Barrett, who was standing by the bar with Weichel, Weeks said.

“He was really drunk,” Weeks said of LaMonica. “He was saying, ‘I’m going to get you, I’m going to kill you,’ just rag time stuff.”

Weeks said he ushered LaMonica outside, where “he threw a punch at me” and then got him into a cab and sent him home. He said Bulger warned him to stay out of the argument between LaMonica and Barrett.

Bulger was friendly with Barrett’s family, according to Weeks.

When asked where Barrett was during Weichel’s murder trial, Weeks said, “Jim Bulger told me that he told him to take off.”

