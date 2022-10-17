Woman killed in Dorchester triple homicide was 24, police say

Police did not identify the woman, saying her name wouldn’t be made public until an autopsy, which was being performed Monday, was complete.

The woman killed in a triple shooting Sunday in Dorchester was 24, police said Monday as the search for her assailant continued.

The shooting happened shortly before 9 p.m. at the corner of Bowdoin Street and Geneva Avenue. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene and two men in their 20s were taken to local hospitals, police said. Their conditions weren’t immediately available Monday. On Sunday night, officials said that one man was in critical condition, while the other was stable.

“Community members wishing to assist in this investigation anonymously can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463),” the statement said. “The Boston Police Department will stringently guard and protect the identities of all those who wish to help this investigation in an anonymous manner.”

The shootings came during a particularly violent stretch in Boston that has seen deadly gunfire and assaults unfold at schools, parks, and city streets.

Last week, two teenage boys were shot in Roxbury, one of them fatally. Fourteen-year-old Rasante Osorio died in a midday shooting on Oct. 10 on Washington Street.

He was the third teenager to die of gun violence in Boston this year, police have said.

On Oct. 4, an 18-year-old student was shot and wounded by a fellow student following a fight outside the Jeremiah E. Burke High School in Dorchester. That shooting came just three weeks after a stabbing inside the high school.

Last week, Jean McGuire, 91, a prominent civil rights leader and education advocate in Boston, was stabbed multiple times as she walked her dog in Franklin Park. She is recovering from her injuries, her family has said.

“This is a devastating end to the weekend here, but I’m really thankful that our first responders immediately were on scene and were able to rush two of the victims to area hospitals for care and for treatment,” said Mayor Michelle Wu during a briefing Sunday night at the scene of the triple shooting in Dorchester.

“Our Boston police are here day-in and day-out 24 hours a day, and this is a part of the city that has strong community organizations, strong partnerships, so we ask for the public’s help in reporting any information that might be available so that there can be swift accountability and justice in this case,” Wu said.

