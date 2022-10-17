Wooded area in Vt. searched, items seized in connection with ‘person of interest’ in N.H. slayings, authorities say

“I am able to confirm that South Burlington Police executed a search warrant [last week] in the woods off Patchen Road in South Burlington, along with Concord, N.H. Police, in furtherance of their homicide investigation,” said South Burlington police Lieutenant Chris Bataille, a department spokesperson, via email Monday. The search was previously reported by NBC-5 TV in Vermont.

Logan L. Clegg, 26, whom authorities say is a person of interest in the slayings of Stephen Reid, 67, and Djeswende Reid, 66, was arrested Wednesday on an alleged probation violation in Utah and ordered held without bail during a court appearance in Vermont Thursday. No one has been charged with the murders.

Authorities in South Burlington, Vt. searched a wooded area last week following the arrest in that city of a “person of interest” in the April killing of a retired couple in Concord, N.H. and turned the items seized over to investigators in Concord, police confirmed Monday.

“Items were seized during the execution of the warrant, all of which were turned over to Concord Police at the conclusion of execution of the warrant,” Bataille said.

He referred further questions to New Hampshire authorities. Concord police Chief Bradley Osgood didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment Monday.

“With our case open and very active, we have no public updates to offer at this time,” said Michael Garrity, a spokesman for the New Hampshire attorney general’s office, via email Monday.

Court papers have identified Clegg, a Washington State native, as a suspect in the April slayings of of Stephen and Djeswende Reid, both of whom were found shot to death on April 21 on a trail near their home in Concord, NH.

Clegg, described by police as a “highly dangerous” transient, was arrested Wednesday in South Burlington, Vt. for an alleged probation violation in a Utah gun store break-in case. His public defenders there didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment Monday.

Attempts to reach Clegg’s relatives for comment haven’t been successful.

Authorities said Clegg had purchased a one-way ticket to Berlin, Germany, that would have departed Friday.

Clegg was previously investigated for the May 17, 2018, fatal stabbing of 28-year-old Corey A. Ward in Spokane, records show. Clegg asserted that he stabbed Ward in self-defense and was never charged criminally in that matter.

The two did not know each other prior to the stabbing. But according to a 198-page case file, they encountered each other shortly before midnight that night, outside Ward’s apartment.

According to the police report, Clegg, then 22, told authorities that a man, later identified as Ward, “called me an asshole.” Clegg said he responded by “flipping him off and telling him he was mentally retarded.”

According to the account Clegg gave police, the 233-pound Ward ran after him and caught up with him, challenging the smaller, 145-pound Clegg to a fight and then punching him.

Clegg said he was knocked to the ground by blows from Ward. At that point, Clegg told police that he “grabbed a small knife that he was carrying in his pocket and held it in his hand. He decided that the only way he was not going to be seriously hurt was to start defending himself. This was when he started stabbing [Ward] with the knife,” according to police reports compiled by the primary investigator, Spokane Police Detective Brian Cestnik.

Court papers said Ward had “numerous lacerations” consistent with stab wounds, including injuries to his jaw, chest, left arm, and back.

A separate incident report filed in the case said Clegg at the time told investigators he was “transient.”

“As such he has been sleeping on the north bank of the Spokane River” and had been working at McDonald’s for about two months before the encounter with Ward, the report said.

Clegg was carrying $1,200 in his wallet at the time, the equivalent of four weeks of pay from his job working the graveyard shift as a janitor at the restaurant, records show.

Legal filings also said Clegg told investigators he carried a knife for protection.

“Clegg described the knife as black handled with a stainless steel blade, with a black sheath,” a police report said. “He advised that he carries it for self-defense as he is homeless. He has previously been jumped by a group of high school seniors because he is homeless. Since that time he has carried a knife.”

Investigators also spoke to Clegg’s manager at McDonalds, who told cops that Clegg was ”an excellent employee who is always on time,” a police report said. “She said he can be asked to do anything at work and always gets the job done correctly.”

A co-worker, filings indicate, described Clegg as “a quiet guy who usually keeps to himself.”

In the pending Vermont case, Clegg is being held for allegedly violating probation in Utah for breaking into a store in 2020 in Logan City, Utah with a pry bar and then smashing display cases to steal two handguns, according to police reports from multiple agencies.

Logan City Assistant Police Chief Jeff Simmons said Monday via email that that his department also interacted with Clegg another time in April 2020, when Clegg “was inhabiting an abandoned building. He was warned and trespassed from the structure.”

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.





