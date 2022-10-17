‘Good Hunting’: Right-wing leaders mobilize corps of election activists

“For all of you on the team tomorrow observing the polls, Good Hunting,” Keith Blandford, a candidate who promoted the falsehood that the 2020 election was stolen from Donald Trump, wrote on the social media app Telegram. “You know what you are looking for. We have the enemy on their back foot, press the attack.”

On the eve of a primary runoff election in June, a Republican candidate for secretary of state of South Carolina sent out a message to his supporters.

The next day, activists fanned out to polling places in Charleston, S.C., demanding to inspect election equipment and to take photographs and video. When election workers denied their requests, some returned with police officers to file reports about broken or missing seals on the machines, according to e-mails from local officials to the state election commission. There were no broken or missing seals.

After Blandford lost, the activists posted online a list of more than 60 “anomalies” they observed, enough to have changed the outcome of races, they said. They called the operation a “pilot program.”

The episode is one of many that have election officials on alert as voting begins for midterm elections, the biggest test of the American election system since Trump’s lies about the 2020 results launched an assault on the democratic process.

In the two years since, groups of right-wing activists have banded together, spreading false claims of widespread election fraud and misconduct. Now those activists are inserting themselves in the vote count, with a broad and aggressive effort to monitor voting in search of evidence that confirms their theories. Many activists have been mobilized by some of the same people who tried to overturn Trump’s defeat in 2020.

Their tactics in primary elections have officials bracing for a range of new challenges, including disruptive poll watchers and workers, aggressive litigation strategies, voter and ballot challenges, and vigilante searches for fraud.

Both Republican and Democratic election officials say the efforts are unlikely to cause widespread disorder. They are prepared to accurately count the tens of millions of votes expected in the coming weeks, they said. But episodes such as the one in South Carolina come with consequences, spawning misinformation and spreading doubt about results, particularly in close races.

“In a way, it’s the manifestation of a self-fulfilling prophecy,” said Tammy Patrick, who works with election officials as a senior adviser at the Democracy Fund. Activists primed to see misconduct are more likely to blow minor errors out of proportion and cause disruptions “that will just bolster their claims,” she said.

Interviews with election officials and activists, public records, and planning e-mails obtained by The New York Times show that the extensive network of organizers includes Republican Party officials, mainstream conservative groups, and the most conspiracy-minded corners of the election denial movement.

The groups appear to be building on the tactics used two years ago: compiling testimony from GOP-allied poll workers, the temporary employees who run polling places, and poll watchers, the volunteers who monitor operations, to build challenges and contest results.

“We are 100 times more prepared now,” said Steve Bannon, a former adviser to Trump who was involved in efforts to overturn the 2020 election, in an interview. Bannon hosts a podcast that has become a clearinghouse for right-wing election activists. “We’re going to adjudicate every battle. That’s the difference.”

Both Democrats and Republicans have long enlisted poll watchers and workers to oversee voting and planned for disputes. But this year, officials are grappling with the prospect that those efforts may be driven by activists who spread fantastical or debunked theories.

Officials saw evidence of the new organizing in primary elections. In Michigan, a poll worker was charged with tampering with an election computer. In Texas, activists followed election officials to their offices and tried to enter secured areas. In Alabama, activists tried to insert fake ballots into a machine during public testing.

Election officials have spent months preparing for the challenges. Some have participated in exercises organized by the FBI on how to handle threats, including physical aggression toward election workers. They have held “de-escalation” training for their staff. Some have changed their offices, adding fences and other barriers.

“When people see everyone working hard and ethically and toward the same goal — who wants to disrupt that?” said Stephen Richer, the recorder of Maricopa County in Arizona.

Activists say they are trying to ensure that all rules are followed and only eligible voters cast ballots.

“We have people trained in the law so they can then observe and document and report when things are not being conducted according to the law,” Cleta Mitchell, an organizer of one of the national groups involved in training activists and a lawyer who assisted Trump in his failed 2020 challenges, said recently on Bannon’s podcast. Mitchell said her network had trained more than 20,000 people into what she described as a “citizens’ detective agency.”

She did not respond to requests for comment.