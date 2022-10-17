Justice Dept. seeks jail for Bannon in contempt of Congress case

They also sought to fine Bannon the maximum $200,000 allowed because he refused to cooperate with court officials' routine presentencing investigation and divulge his financial records.

WASHINGTON — Federal prosecutors urged a judge Monday to make former president Donald Trump’s political confidant Stephen K. Bannon the first person to be incarcerated for contempt of Congress in more than a half-century, recommending he serve six months in prison for refusing to cooperate with a House committee probing the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack.

“The rioters who overran the Capitol on January 6 did not just attack a building — they assaulted the rule of law upon which this country was built and through which it endures. By flouting the Select Committee’s subpoena and its authority, the Defendant exacerbated that assault,” US prosecutors J.P. Cooney and Amanda R. Vaughn wrote in a 24-page sentencing request. “Such behavior cannot be tolerated, lest it become commonplace and accepted, and the important work of congressional committees like the Select Committee rendered impossible.”

Bannon was convicted at trial in July by a federal jury in Washington on two misdemeanor counts, for refusing to provide either testimony or documents, each punishable by at least 30 days and up to one year in jail.

The House committee investigating the US Capitol attack featured Bannon in its final public hearing Thursday, citing evidence lawmakers said indicated he had advance knowledge of Trump’s intent to declare victory falsely on election night and his plans for Jan. 6.

“All hell is going to break loose tomorrow,” Bannon said on his radio show the day before the attack, in audio excerpts played by lawmakers. Three days before the Nov. 3, 2020, election, he told associates from China, “What Trump’s gonna do is just declare victory. Right? He’s gonna declare victory. But that doesn’t mean he’s a winner … He’s just gonna say he’s a winner.”

Bannon's defense on Monday requested probation and asked that any sentence be stayed until an appeal is decided.

They argued that a D.C. federal appeals court precedent applied to Bannon’s case was unconstitutional — barring defendants charged with contempt of Congress from raising as a defense that they relied on the advice of counsel or believed their cooperation was barred by a president’s claim of executive privilege.

“The ear of a sentencing judge listens for the note of contrition. Someone was convicted. Did they learn their lesson? This case requires something more. It involves larger themes that are important to every American,” attorneys M. Evan Corcoran and David I. Schoen wrote.

“Imposing a sentence of incarceration without requiring proof that Mr. Bannon knew that his conduct was wrong, where the statute requires one to act ‘willfully,’ would violate his rights under the 5th, 6th, and 8th Amendments to the United States Constitution,” they wrote, arguing that prosecutors should have been required to prove Bannon’s criminal intent.

Bannon, 68, a right-wing podcaster and former chief Trump campaign and White House strategist, is the closest person to Trump to be convicted of a crime following the attack on Congress as it met to confirm the 2020 presidential election result. Bannon was not at the Capitol that day, but the contempt case came after lawmakers' attempt to enforce their calls for witnesses with information to come forward, employing a rarely used criminal statute meant to ensure people comply with congressional subpoenas.

Representative Bennie G. Thompson, Democrat of Mississippi, the chairman of the House panel, and Representative Liz Cheney Republican of Wyoming, the vice chair, said Congress referred Bannon for prosecution to enforce accountability for those responsible for the events of Jan. 6 as well as for anyone who obstructed lawmakers’ investigation.

The trial judge, US District Judge Carl J. Nichols, has set sentencing for Friday.

During Bannon’s trial, Corcoran suggested that the committee’s subpoena was illegitimate and politically motivated, and that the deadlines for Bannon to comply were merel “placeholders” for further negotiation. Corcoran, who is also a lawyer for Trump, has become enmeshed as a key figure of the Justice Department and FBI investigation of alleged mishandling of classified documents at the former president’s Mar-a-Lago resort.

US prosecutors highlighted Bannon’s failure to respond or to produce a single document before the subpoena deadline, after which Bannon’s attorneys asserted that Trump intended to invoke executive privilege, even though it did not apply because Bannon left the White House in 2017.

In fact, an attorney for Trump made clear to Bannon’s attorney privately that the former president had given no such instruction, and prosecutors Monday ran through a litany of Bannon’s use of “hyperbolic and sometimes violent rhetoric” disparaging the House investigation, lawmakers, and criminal justice system.

Vowing memorably to make his case “the misdemeanor from hell,” Bannon resorted to “name calling, mimicry, and menacing rhetoric” at lawmakers, threatening to “go medieval” on enemies and likening his case to a “Moscow show trial of the 1930s,” prosecutors noted.

Bannon is one of two former Trump aides to face criminal charges in connection with rebuffing the committee. Former White House trade adviser Peter Navarro's trial is set for November.

Bannon left the Trump White House in 2017 and was a private citizen at the time of the 2020 election and subsequent presidential transition.