US seeks 6-month sentence for Steve Bannon in contempt case

The Justice Department said it was recommending the most severe sentence allowed under guidelines for the two counts of contempt.

Bannon’s refusal to cooperate with the House Jan. 6 committee “has exacerbated the assault on the Capitol,” the government said in a harshly worded document filed in federal court in Washington on Monday.

(Bloomberg) -- Steve Bannon, a longtime adviser to former President Donald Trump, should go to prison for six months and pay a $200,000 fine after a jury found him guilty of contempt of Congress for defying a subpoena, according to a government sentencing memorandum.

Bannon, a prominent right-wing media personality who is credited with helping Trump win the presidency in 2016, was found guilty in July for refusing to testify and hand over documents to the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

“To this day, he continues to unlawfully withhold documents and testimony that stand to help the Committee’s authorized investigation to get to the bottom of what led to January 6 and ascertain what steps must be taken to ensure that it never happens again,” the government said in the filing. “That cannot be tolerated.”

Bannon “has never taken a single step to comply with the Committee’s subpoena and has acted in bad faith throughout by claiming he was merely acting on former President Trump’s instructions -- even though former President Trump’s attorney made clear he was not,” according to the filing.

Bannon’s defense attorneys plan to file sentencing recommendations on Monday after Judge Carl J. Nichols granted them an extension. Bannon will then face sentencing on Oct. 21.

Bannon is the only person in Trump’s inner circle so far to face consequences for refusing to cooperate with the committee. Peter Navarro, Trump’s former trade adviser, is facing similar charges.

Separately, Bannon is facing a lawsuit from the New York attorney general accusing him of defrauding thousands of donors to a privately funded wall on the southern US border. He has pleaded not guilty. He was previously charged by the federal government for the same alleged offense, but Trump pardoned him before the case went to trial.

