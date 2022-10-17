No more excuses: New England’s power grid operator needs to bring renewables online

What the six New England states have requested of ISO-New England is the inclusion of more wind and solar power in the energy mix that fuels the grid.

Over the summer, ISO-New England, the independent system operator for the six-state electrical power grid, reached out to regional utilities and fuel suppliers to determine the risks to the power supply for the coming winter. This comprehensive audit of energy supply, according to ISO-New England, comes at the request of the states themselves, and could determine “whether we plan to stay the course with the current market structures or take an updated proposal through the process.”

But if history is any guide, we shouldn’t hold our breath for ISO-New England to take climate change seriously and make changes during this review process that would lead to more solar- and wind-generated energy in our electricity mix.

Beginning in 2005, ISO-New England has issued regular media alerts that grimly predict New England will have outages of heat and power. It warns it may have to shut the electricity off in controlled, rolling blackouts. But that has not occurred.

This strategy has helped ISO-New England throw roadblocks in the way of what we need most: more clean energy. ISO-New England recently postponed by two years the removal of a long-standing rule that prevents clean energy from competing in the New England energy market, a move that was a last-minute about-face for ISO-New England.

As for why ISO-New England is dragging its feet on bringing renewable energy like wind and solar onto the power grid, the organization claims it’s because this energy infrastructure would be too complicated and expensive to build. Unfortunately, the costs of not making these changes will be much higher for the environment and New England’s economy. Rising tides and heat, and situations like the ones we face today where global forces skyrocket the costs of fossil fuels, are already taking a toll. Meanwhile, wind and solar combined account for only 7 percent of the New England energy mix while gas makes up 53 percent and nuclear energy 27 percent.

There’s an irony to all this. While New Englanders have not experienced controlled blackouts because of a lack of fossil fuels, we are experiencing more climate-related events — heat waves, flooding, and strong winds.

Officials at ISO-New England have complained in recent months about demands from across the region that they stop crying wolf, stop postponing rule changes that would lead to more renewable energy, and make fighting climate change a core part of its mission. But ISO-New England’s role — obscure as it is to most of us when we turn on the lights or charge the car — is crucial in the fight to cut pollution and avoid climate catastrophe.

New Englanders need what ISO-New England controls — a grid reliably producing increased electricity, for cars and trucks, for heating homes and businesses, and for public transportation. But that grid needs to transition more rapidly to renewable power sources.

In 2016, ISO-New England and its stakeholder advisory group, the New England Power Pool, launched a process spanning several years to reform its market rules to support the states’ push for infrastructure changes that would allow the grid to increase its capacity for solar- and wind-generated electricity, but little has changed.

There is no doubt that world energy markets are facing enormous turbulence, but that makes ISO-New England’s push for increased reliance on fossil fuels even more problematic and the opposite of what New England states have repeatedly demanded. Each state ISO-New England serves has told the grid operator it is time to take climate change seriously. It has been nearly two years since ISO-New England received the states’ request to stop standing in the way of renewable energy. So far, ISO-New England has not acted.

Policy makers in Massachusetts and the five other New England states should work in partnership with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission — which has the authority to regulate the nation’s ISOs — to devise a concrete plan to change ISO-New England’s charter, its management, and its mission.

Bradley Campbell is president and CEO of the Conservation Law Foundation.