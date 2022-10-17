Revolution in Iran, silence in America

On Sept. 13, Amini, also known by her Kurdish first name Jina, was arrested by the morality police. She was taken into custody and later became unconscious. She was taken to a hospital in a coma the next day. She was pronounced dead on Sept. 16. The Iranian government said she died from a pre-existing medical condition. However, reports indicated she died from a skull fracture due to heavy blows to the head. Since then, thousands of Iranians have marched in the streets in opposition to the rules of compulsory hijab, the lack of accountability, and the use of force by the regime to silence dissent. Many have been killed in the protests.

More than four weeks have passed since Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian woman, died in police custody after apparently wearing her hijab incorrectly. In response, Iranians of all ages — above all young women — have taken to streets across the country to protest Amini’s death and to denounce not only the morality police but also the Iranian government as a whole.

Advertisement

Women are leading the charge against the Iranian government. They are chanting “death to the dictator” and pointing their fingers at supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei as the person responsible for the conditions in Iran. Women are setting their headscarves on fire in public in an astonishingly uplifting and inspiring act of civil disobedience. They chant, “Let’s not be afraid. We’re all united.” Such acts both fiercely denounce what is and inspiringly empower what might be, if this totalitarian regime is finally overthrown. They chant “woman, life, freedom” to underline that this is a revolution by women.

Get Weekend Reads from Ideas A weekly newsletter from the Boston Globe Ideas section, forged at the intersection of 'what if' and 'why not.' Enter Email Sign Up

While strong support has come from many corners of the world, most of the West has been largely silent. Many groups that have supported the right to wear hijab for Muslim American women, based on the right to freedom of religion, ignore the fact that the compulsory hijab policy in Iran tramples women’s rights, and in fact is used as a weapon to discriminate against and punish those who resist. The law of compulsory hijab is unjust and anti-democratic and did not exist before the current authoritarian government came to power in 1979. For progressive organizations and individuals who have spent their lives supporting and fighting for women’s rights, equality, and bodily autonomy, please raise your voices in support of Iranian women’s struggle for democracy and control of their rights and bodies. No woman should die because a few strands of her hair were not covered by a piece of cloth.

Advertisement

Dr. Manoocher Soleimani is a professor at the University of New Mexico School of Medicine. Sheida Soleimani is assistant professor of studio art at Brandeis University. Negah Rahmati is a scientist in Greater Boston.