LETTERS

On Trump, pay attention to the man behind the curtain already

Updated October 17, 2022, 7 minutes ago
A video of Roger Stone was played as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the US Capitol held a hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington Oct. 13.Kevin Dietsch/Associated Press

It was a simple plan.

Before the final vote was cast, Donald Trump, Steve Bannon, John Eastman et al. had settled on it. As the video of Roger Stone explaining it to the former president’s supporters on Nov. 1 showed so clearly, no matter what happened, they were just going to declare victory. “Possession is nine-tenths of the law,” Stone is heard saying. “No, we won. [Expletive] you. Sorry. Over.”

All the rest of it — the voting machines that changed ballots, the dead people who voted, the thousands of bamboo votes flown in from China, the crooked elections people and their suitcases — was smoke and mirrors to convince their followers of the Big Lie. The actual election never mattered.

Dictators have always relied on the power of the Big Lie. If you say something long enough and loud enough, many people, too many, will believe it.

Now that the curtain has been drawn aside, all that remains to be seen is how many people will see the wizard for what he is.

Christine Nolan

Methuen

