On Trump, pay attention to the man behind the curtain already

It was a simple plan.

Before the final vote was cast, Donald Trump, Steve Bannon, John Eastman et al. had settled on it. As the video of Roger Stone explaining it to the former president’s supporters on Nov. 1 showed so clearly, no matter what happened, they were just going to declare victory. “Possession is nine-tenths of the law,” Stone is heard saying. “No, we won. [Expletive] you. Sorry. Over.”

All the rest of it — the voting machines that changed ballots, the dead people who voted, the thousands of bamboo votes flown in from China, the crooked elections people and their suitcases — was smoke and mirrors to convince their followers of the Big Lie. The actual election never mattered.