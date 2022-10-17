Who’s the real Maura Healey?

If elected, Healey will break ground as the first woman and first gay person to win the governor’s office in Massachusetts. But on matters of policy, she’s not campaigning as any kind of groundbreaker. Even with a 26 point lead over Republican Geoff Diehl, she’s ever in search of the safe middle. Healey is a Democrat desperate to avoid labeling as a progressive. When it comes to taxes, housing and climate change, she won’t be offended if you think of her as a Charlie Baker Republican, at least between now and Nov. 8. Asked during a recent meeting with the Globe editorial board how a Healey administration would differ from Baker’s, she said: “I don’t know. If elected, people will have the opportunity to judge that. I’m just going to be me and I’ve said what my plans are and what I intend to do.”

If it comes true, what kind of governor will Healey be? It’s hard to say, and she aims to keep it that way.

This election season has been framed by one major prediction: Maura Healey will be the next governor of Massachusetts.

What’s the meaning of “going to be me”? We know what Healey did as attorney general. She took on Donald Trump and pharmaceutical companies blamed for triggering the opioid crisis. But when it comes to her vision for governing, specifics are still lacking.

Healey’s answers to a range of questions raised by the editorial board came with a big dose of hazy. For example: Given their track record of failed oversight, should the Massachusetts Department of Public Utilities still be in charge of monitoring safety at the MBTA? Healey: “I gotta think about that.”

Does she support legislation backed by teachers’ unions that would develop another testing system beyond MCAS for students? Healey: “I haven’t seen that legislation ... as with anything, I have to look at it when the time presents itself.”

How will the beleaguered Department of Correction look under Governor Healey? Healey: “I’m going to try to make sure all departments and agencies are well run, well managed, and well trained and reflect the values I want them to reflect.”

Is she satisfied with police reform efforts? Healey: “There’s things left undone with everything.” While she wants the new state agency charged with police accountability to be “staffed and funded” she also said Massachusetts is “under-policed” and needs more officers.

Should the Massachusetts State Police have a civilian leader? Healey: “I haven’t made a decision on that.”

Healey is very clear about a few select issues. She unequivocally supports abortion rights and despises Trumpism. She also doesn’t like to be called out for vagueness. When she was called out during the editorial board meeting, she replied: “Oh my God. Seriously, you go back and you look at the policies put out by Governor [Deval] Patrick and by Governor Baker, and you put them up against mine. I reject that.” She added: “I think I fought and worked to craft the policies I think make sense. Obviously, there’s more work to do. I have to get elected … I have to get in there and look under the hood.”

It’s true that she does have to get elected. In these volatile political times, anything can happen, although it’s unlikely “anything” includes the election of Diehl. He was endorsed by Trump in a state in which Trump got 32 percent of the vote and is also endorsed by anti-abortion activists in a state that strongly supports abortion rights. In their recent debate, Diehl tried to shift the conversation to the economy and the policies of President Biden. But it’s a tough job, given his own weaknesses as a candidate and Healey’s ability, so far, to duck branding as a Democrat of any kind.

During this campaign, Healey walked away from a controversial statement she made after protests broke out in the wake of the murder of George Floyd and she said, “Yes, America is burning, but that’s how forests grow.” Last week, she told the editorial board she didn’t respond during the primary to questionnaires from progressive groups because she couldn’t make the deadline — not because she didn’t want to answer questions that would define her ideology.

Some will call this smart politics. But it feels more like the politics of someone who doesn’t want voters to know who the real Maura Healey is — until they elect her.

Joan Vennochi is a Globe columnist. She can be reached at joan.vennochi@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @joan_vennochi.