Bar where Robert Kraft and Dana Blumberg had first date renamed ‘Blumberg’s’

Besides switching up the name, a sign with a logo bearing the likeness of both Kraft and Blumberg was placed outside the eatery over the weekend. Stickers with pictures of the smiling pair and congratulatory messages were plastered on the windows.

One of those included a rather unconventional present from entrepreneur Michael Rubin, who temporarily had the name of the Lenox bar the Olde Heritage Tavern changed to “Blumberg’s” in honor of the couple.

Some of Robert Kraft’s friends went the extra mile to deliver especially memorable gifts to the New England Patriots owner following his surprise wedding to Dr. Dana Blumberg on Friday.

Rubin, founder and executive chairman of the online sports merchandise company Fanatics, referred to Kraft as his “little bro” in an Instagram post about the rebranding. He said since the bar was where Kraft and Blumberg had “their first date,” it only made sense to commemorate the occasion by renaming it.

“Even though Dana Blumberg is now Dana Kraft, Robert will forever be a Blumberg in my eyes!!” Rubin wrote. “To a long life of love and happiness, congratulations Mr. and Mrs. Blumberg!”

Kraft, 81, and Blumberg, 47, a New York-based ophthalmology specialist, first got to know each other at Olde Heritage Tavern five years ago, the tavern said on social media.

The name change will only last for a week, according the bar’s Instagram page. But even former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, who attended the wedding without his wife, Gisele Bündchen, seemed to approve of the unique gift idea.

“All in the name of fun 😂. Congrats RKK and Dana,” he wrote beneath Rubin’s Instagram post.

The wedding ceremony on Friday was a star-studded soirée that took place at the Hall des Lumières in New York City. Performers included singer Elton John and guests such as NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and NBA Commissioner Adam Silver.

To celebrate their marriage, Rubin and close friends of Kraft’s covered the entire tab for patrons who were at the bar on Sunday, providing them with free drinks and food as the Patriots took on — and defeated — the Cleveland Browns.

“We and the entire Heritage family wish them the very best!” the bar wrote.

Kraft was in the area in 2017 when he first stopped by Olde Heritage to watch the Patriots play, former owner John McNinch told the Berkshire Eagle. McNinch recalled Kraft being “very down to earth” and talking with customers and staff throughout the day.

One of those patrons tagged the tavern in an Instagram post this weekend — which the bar later shared — and said she sat next to Kraft in August that year and told him she and her son were “big Patriots fans.”

Kraft handed the woman one of his Super Bowl rings, she said, and then told Blumberg, who was also sitting next to him, that the woman’s son was in the Navy and served on the USS Patriot.

“I replied, ‘Dana, someday you should marry him,’” the woman wrote in the post, which included a photo of her grinning and an emoji pointing at Blumberg. “So she did. Congratulations.”

Shannon Larson can be reached at shannon.larson@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @shannonlarson98.