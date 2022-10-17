Bill Belichick took away what the Browns do best, and beat an inferior team, as he usually does

He took away what a bad team does best and forced it to put the game in the hands of a pedestrian passer. The predictable result was a 38-15 win over the Cleveland Browns and eminently ordinary ex-Patriots quarterback Jacoby Brissett that propelled the Patriots back to .500 (3-3).

No one is more consistent than Patriots coach Bill Belichick. That’s why in his old NFL stomping grounds he climbed into a tie with George Halas for the second-most wins in NFL history Sunday with 324. This was a vintage Belichick victory, the type you can count on.

Consistency is an underrated desirable trait. It’s good in a restaurant you frequent. It’s good in a barber or hairdresser. It constitutes greatness in an NFL head coach.

Advertisement

It’s risible that the Browns were favored. It feels like 200 of Belichick’s 324 wins have been the result of beating teams that beat themselves, like the Browns.

Get Point After Delivering exclusive analysis and commentary on the Patriots and the NFL right to your inbox, on weekdays during the season. Enter Email Sign Up

Consistency is Belichick’s calling card, and it’s the hallmark of the Hoodie’s teams. They usually don’t lose to lesser outfits or questionable QBs (save for Miami). There’s a whole collection of those on the Patriots schedule during this five-game stretch. Next up, the perpetually quarterback-challenged Chicago Bears and their erratic second-year QB Justin Fields. This part of the schedule is Belichick Country.

But let’s take a moment to appreciate the metronomic greatness in taking advantage of these teams because if it were just that easy everyone would. Anyone who makes something look easy is just really, really, adept at it. All you had to do is look around the rest of the NFL on Sunday and realize that for non-Belichick-coached teams, ostensible gimme games are far from a given.

Just ask two of his former beloved QBs, Tom Brady and Jimmy Garoppolo, both of whom suffered embarrassing upsets on the road to rebuilding teams.

Advertisement

Somehow it’s fitting that on a day where two of his former starting quarterbacks lost to inferior teams, Pittsburgh and Atlanta, Belichick had a fourth-round pick, third-string rookie QB throw for 309 yards and two scores and easily capitalized on the ineptitude of his former employer.

Everyone knew what Cleveland did best was run. The Browns came into the game with the NFL’s leading rusher in Nick Chubb and the NFL’s top-rated rushing attack (192.4 yards per game). They had rushed for at least 150 yards and a touchdown in their previous five games.

Naturally, the Patriots clamped down on Cleveland’s run game, holding them to a meager 70 yards on 18 carries, and banked on Brissett, who tossed an interception on his second pass, faltering.

“We tried to make them play lefthanded,” said Patriots outside linebacker Matthew Judon. “We knew they had really three good backs, but Chubb and Kareem [Hunt] had been running it really well. We tried to just stop them, and we put all our eggs in that basket.”

Compliant Browns coach Kevin Stefanski fell right into Belichick’s trap and was all too happy to put the game in Brissett’s mediocre hands. The result was Brissett completing less than 50 percent (21 of 45 for 266 yards) and being responsible for three of Cleveland’s four turnovers with two picks and a fumble. When the Patriots led, 24-9, with nine minutes left, the ex-Pat was just 12 of 29 for 139 yards.

Advertisement

In the second quarter with the Patriots up, 10-3, after the Browns surrendered a 31-yard touchdown run to Rhamondre Stevenson on third and 10 when the Patriots were merely trying to set up a field goal, Cleveland faced second and 1 at the New England 29 with under a minute remaining. They had three timeouts.

That sounds like a perfect spot for the NFL’s leading rusher, Chubb.

Instead, the Browns lined up in the shotgun with Chubb not even on the field and threw a pair of incomplete passes before settling for a field goal as Belichick Jedi mind-tricked another coach into doing his bidding.

Bailey Zappe (24 of 34 for 309 yards) threw the first of his two touchdown passes on the first possession of the second half, leading to more febrile fans.

Bye, bye, Browns. Hello, history for BB.

“The reason why I’m here in a Patriots uniform, the reason I signed here, wanting to be coached by if not the best, one of the best coaches, to ever do it and just learn the game from him,” said cornerback Jalen Mills, whose third-quarter interception set up another Zappe TD toss.

This was an ideal win for Belichick, who also tied Don Shula’s record for most wins with one franchise (257). Belichick’s team won. He outclassed the opposing coach. His game plan was perfection, but the execution was far from it.

The Patriots were penalized 12 times for 92 yards, including an unheard-of eight times for 56 yards in the first half. We got the now-obligatory Isaiah Wynn false start on the first drive.

Advertisement

There’s plenty of teaching tape and teachable moments for Belichick. If any Patriots chests are protruding too far, Belichick can poke an accusatory finger into them.

Belichick is the king of the reality check.

“He’s a great football coach. I have a lot of respect for him. I really enjoy playing for him,” said center David Andrews. “It’s tough at times, but I enjoy that because he wants what’s best for us.”

Belichick tied Halas, creeping within 23 victories of Shula’s all-time mark of 347 wins, against the Browns, who in a previous iteration ran Belichick out of town, branding him a misanthropic failure.

But Belichick wouldn’t give the Browns or their fans the satisfaction of saying that mattered. They represented just another win against a bad team, my words, not his.

Belichick remains a student of history. So it’s fitting he can pass Halas Oct. 24 against the franchise Halas built, the Bears.

“George Halas, Paul Brown, I probably shouldn’t be included with them,” said Belichick. “That’s what I think. They were my idols. Coach Halas was a friend of my dad’s.”

The road to 348 is paved with wins like Sunday’s against feckless football teams complicit in their demise.

In an unpredictable sport, winning the ones you’re supposed to is Belichick’s superpower.

Read more Patriots stories

Christopher L. Gasper is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at christopher.gasper@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @cgasper.