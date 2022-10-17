Bruins are facing the formidable Tkachuk brothers on back-to-back nights

Both Tkachuks frame their games with skill and snarl, which is largely what enticed Panthers general manager Bill Zito to make the pricey July 22 trade to acquire Matthew from the Flames.

On Tuesday, they’ll be in Ottawa, where younger/bigger brother Brady Tkachuk, now in his fifth NHL season, is the Senators captain.

The Bruins opened up their two-day Famiglia Tkachuk Tour on Causeway Street Monday night against the Panthers, who traded for franchise centerpiece Matthew Tkachuk, the scrappy and prolific left winger, over the summer.

The Panthers captured the Presidents’ Trophy last season with 122 points, then folded in Round 2 of the postseason, too much soft-serve in their game to grind with the Lightning.

Matthew, noted Bruins coach Jim Montgomery, ranks among the “top five” players in the NHL when it comes to blending skill and attitude.

No. 1 in that category, added the new bench boss, is Bruins left winger Brad Marchand, who remains some six weeks away from rejoining the Black-and-Gold after undergoing double hip surgery over the summer.

Why do so few elite forwards play with such Tkachuk-like bite and brazenness? Is it that their abundant skills make it unnecessary to do the dirty work, or is it the overall cost that comes when playing an aggressive, bold, irritating game?

“I think it’s the price to pay for it,” mused Montgomery following his club’s optional workout in Brighton. “And it’s an attitude, right?”

Before puck drop at the Garden, Montgomery focused his attention specifically on Matthew, the leadoff hitter on the Famiglia Tkachuk Tour.

“It’s pretty impressive for someone like Matthew Tkachuk to have that, when you are the [sixth] overall pick [2016],” noted Montgomery. “And his dad [Keith] should be a Hall of Famer, right?

“So he grew up privileged. And he doesn’t act like a privileged young man. It’s very impressive. It speaks volumes about Keith Tkachuk and his wife Chantal — his parents — and it speaks volumes about the kid. And we’ve got another one we’re facing Tuesday night.”

Zito, who also hired Paul Maurice as his new coach to further change his team’s approach, included star center Jonathan Huberdeau in the swap, along with veteran right-shot defenseman MacKenzie Weegar, right wing prospect Cole Schwindt, and a first-round pick (2025).

“A rarity,” Zito said at the time. ”An available, budding superstar who is just coming into the heart of his prime.”

Zito promptly signed Tkachuk to an eight-year, $76 million contract extension.

Entering the night, Tkachuk stood 2-1—3 in his first two games with the Panthers, a pace even a touch better than his career-high 104-point season in his last twirl with the Flames.

Like the Bruins, the Panthers won their first two games.

Up north, the Senators lost their first two games, with Brady Tkachuk, the one-time Boston University winger, contributing a lone goal to the cause.

Brandon Carlo, who left Saturday’s action early after getting his head rattled, was out of the lineup Monday, leading to Dan Renouf’s first game in a Bruins sweater.

A free agent pickup over the summer, Renouf, 28, played three seasons for the Maine Black Bears before signing as a college free agent with Detroit in the spring of 2016.

Prior to Maine, Renouf played two seasons with USHL Youngstown, in the years while Montgomery coached Dubuque in the same league.

“He was the best defenseman on the other team in a tough playoff series we had against [Youngstown],” said Montgomery. “I know how smart he is, how poised he is. He manages the game well and I think he’s going to help us tonight against a team you need to manage it well.”

Renouf, a left shot, lined up on his weak side, paired with Jakub Zboril, who lined up on his strong (left) side.

“All last year, I played on my right side,” said Renouf, who spent last season with Grand Rapids, the Red Wings AHL affiliate. “So it’s something I’m really comfortable with and I don’t really see a dropoff in my game. I think it’s important to have in my toolbox and I’m excited to show it tonight.”

The surgical trio of Charlie McAvoy, Matt Grzelcyk, and Marchand all lingered on the ice after the morning workout. McAvoy spent some time wiring long-range wristers into an open net. Marchand, fed a steady stream of soft passes by the coaching staff, seemed to delight in ripping off an equally steady stream of one-time slappers … Linus Ullmark drew the start in the Bruins net, which points to Jeremy Swayman, the 6-3 winner over Arizona Saturday, taking the cage in Ottawa. Ullmark was the opening-night winner in Washington.

Jake DeBrusk remained out of the lineup, still hindered by the upper-body injury (jammed wrist) he suffered in Washington. Craig Smith again was penciled into his spot on the Taylor Hall-Patrice Bergeron line, bringing Trent Frederic, Charlie Coyle, and Anthony John Greer (two goals vs. Arizona) together again on the third line. “I liked what I saw from [Frederic],” said Mongomery, “and I loved what I saw from that line. I thought they were connected. I thought they fed off each other’s energy and physicality. They were going every shift — them and the fourth line [Nick Foligno-Tomas Nosek-Jakub Lauko]. Now the key is do it every night, right?”

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com.