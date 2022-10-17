fb-pixel Skip to main content
Celtics

Celtics unveil ‘City Edition’ uniforms honoring the late Bill Russell

Updated October 17, 2022, 34 minutes ago
The Celtics script on the City Edition uniforms is an homage to Slade's Bar & Grill, which Bill Russell owned in the 1960s.Keith Sliney

The Celtics revealed their new-look “City Edition” uniforms on Monday that are an homage to the late Bill Russell.

The team will wear the uniforms during Tuesday’s season opener at TD Garden against the 76ers, as well as 10 other times in total over the course of the year — honoring the 11 championships won by Russell as a Celtic.

The “City Edition” uniforms pay homage in several ways.

Russell’s No. 6, which was retired league-wide after his death in July, is featured on the shorts and jersey. The Celtics script on the front is a reference to the sign at Slade’s Bar & Grill, a longtime Boston establishment once owned by Russell.

Each side of the uniform is lined with 11 embroidered diamonds — another reference to those 11 banners.

Russell’s life and legacy will be honored by the team this season “through a variety of celebrations, including tribute games, dedicated uniform, and an on-court commemoration,” according to a Celtics press release.

See more photos of the “City Edition” uniforms here:

The Celtics will wear a No. 6 on their jerseys all season long.Keith Sliney
Marcus Smart models the new uniforms.Brian Babineau
Here, you can see the 11 diamonds along each side.Keith Sliney
The No. 6 at the waistband is also adorned with diamonds.Keith Sliney
Jaylen Brown shows off the new uniforms.Brian Babineau

