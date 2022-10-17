Celtics unveil ‘City Edition’ uniforms honoring the late Bill Russell

The Celtics revealed their new-look “City Edition” uniforms on Monday that are an homage to the late Bill Russell.
The team will wear the uniforms during Tuesday’s season opener at TD Garden against the 76ers, as well as 10 other times in total over the course of the year — honoring the 11 championships won by Russell as a Celtic.
The “City Edition” uniforms pay homage in several ways.
Russell’s No. 6, which was retired league-wide after his death in July, is featured on the shorts and jersey. The Celtics script on the front is a reference to the sign at Slade’s Bar & Grill, a longtime Boston establishment once owned by Russell.
Each side of the uniform is lined with 11 embroidered diamonds — another reference to those 11 banners.
Russell’s life and legacy will be honored by the team this season “through a variety of celebrations, including tribute games, dedicated uniform, and an on-court commemoration,” according to a Celtics press release.
