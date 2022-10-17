Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz has surgery to repair broken finger

WASHINGTON — Carson Wentz underwent surgery Monday to repair a broken right ring finger, sidelining the Commanders starting quarterback six games into his tenure with the team.

The Commanders announced Wentz had surgery in Los Angeles, but did not provide a specific timeframe of how much time Wentz will miss. If he goes on injured reserve, he would be out at least four games, which would mean missing returns to Indianapolis and Philadelphia.

Taylor Heinicke is expected to start Sunday when Washington hosts Aaron Rodgers and the Packers, his 17th NFL start since being a surprise playoff star in the playoffs in January 2021.