Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott plans to return Sunday against the Lions

Whether Cooper Rush's first failing grade as Prescott's fill-in changes the urgency is difficult to say, just as it's hard to know if Prescott would have returned from the fractured right thumb earlier if Rush hadn't won his first four starts.

The star Cowboys quarterback said after a 26-17 loss to the Eagles he planned to return Sunday at home against Detroit.

Dak Prescott gave himself an “A” but said he’s looking for an “A-plus” after a throwing session prior to being inactive a fifth consecutive week in Dallas’ NFC East showdown with Philadelphia.

Prescott fractured his right thumb in a season-opening loss to the Buccaneers Sept. 11.

The Cowboys (4-2) are in third place in the division, trailing the undefeated Eagles and one-loss Giants.

If Dallas is going to defend its NFC East title, or reach the playoffs, victories over two struggling teams in the Lions (1-4) and Bears in consecutive home games might be required.

Rush threw his first three interceptions of the season, with the first two playing a big part in the Eagles leading, 20-0, in the first half. Rush lost for the first time in six career starts, including five this season.

A team that has leaned on complementary football without Prescott failed in the biggest moment. After the Cowboys pulled within 20-17, a defense that has carried Dallas gave up a 75-yard touchdown drive.

“I think there is always value when someone cracks you in the jaw and you fight back and have a chance to win the game,” McCarthy said. “You can’t get to where we want to go without going through it.”

If the Cowboys can get within a game of the Eagles and stay there over the next two months, the stakes will be high in the rematch on Christmas Eve in Texas.

