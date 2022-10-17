EMass. boys’ soccer: 6 points in two games from Peabody’s John Arruda headlines Players of the Week

John Arruda, Peabody — A three-goal performance from the forward fueled a pivotal 4-2 Northeastern Conference win over Masconomet. The senior added two more goals and an assist in Saturday’s 6-1 win over Amesbury.
Hunter Brodeur, Westport — Up to 25 goals in 12 games, the senior striker scored seven times, highlighted by a four-goal outburst in Saturday’s 5-1 win over Fairhaven.
Chris Ferreira, Abington — The senior singlehandedly erased a 3-0 deficit against East Bridgewater on Wednesday, netting three goals (the final one with five minutes left) as Abington stormed back for a 3-3 draw.
Michael McDonough, Dedham — Two games, two more shutouts for the senior keeper, who now has 11, as the undefeated Marauders earned key Tri-Valley League wins over Ashland and Medway.
Will McManus, Pembroke — A five-goal week for the junior was highlighted by a four-goal showing in an 8-2 win over North Quincy and the decisive tally in the first half of Tuesday’s pivotal, 2-0, shutout of Hingham.
Chance Prouty, St. John’s Prep — In Thursday’s Catholic Conference showdown with St. John’s Shrewsbury, the junior scored the winner in the 60th minute of a 1-0 victory before tallying one goal and two assists in Saturday’s 3-0 win over North Andover.
Gino Tripoli, Gloucester — Pacing the highest scoring offense in Eastern Mass., the senior scored twice in the first three minutes of a 2-1 Northeastern Conference win over Swampscott and had a goal and an assist in Monday’s 5-1 victory over Saugus.