EMass. boys’ soccer: 6 points in two games from Peabody’s John Arruda headlines Players of the Week

John Arruda, Peabody — A three-goal performance from the forward fueled a pivotal 4-2 Northeastern Conference win over Masconomet. The senior added two more goals and an assist in Saturday’s 6-1 win over Amesbury.

Hunter Brodeur, Westport — Up to 25 goals in 12 games, the senior striker scored seven times, highlighted by a four-goal outburst in Saturday’s 5-1 win over Fairhaven.

Chris Ferreira, Abington — The senior singlehandedly erased a 3-0 deficit against East Bridgewater on Wednesday, netting three goals (the final one with five minutes left) as Abington stormed back for a 3-3 draw.