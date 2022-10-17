Forged in friendship, the Latin Academy boys’ soccer team is looking to snap a 27-year Boston City League title drought

“It’s been forever,” said Zuluaga Duran. “Still being on the team with him, going to the same school, it makes for a lot of chemistry and more of a best friend to me and a lot of trust there.”

Now 17 years old, that friendship has blossomed into a winning culture for the Dragons, who are off to a 10-2-1 start.

Latin Academy seniors Sebastian Patino and Fabrizio Zuluaga Duran first met at a youth soccer clinic when they were 5 years old. The duo became inseparable, constantly kicking the ball around while growing up down the street from one another in their East Boston neighborhood.

Advertisement

Senior captain Gabriel Roman met Patino, a goaltender, at a 6:40 a.m. intramural soccer game before school and he befriended Zuluaga Duran while chatting about Fortnite in seventh grade study hall. Each member of the team holds a story from their first meeting, recalled with delight.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

“We’re doing it with a group of guys that we love,” said Roman. “I’ve grown up with a lot of these guys. We’ve gone from young teenagers to almost adults and they are like another set of brothers.”

A family-like bond has helped engulf the Dragons with success. Players rave about one another’s character, yet take a lot from the bond between fifth-year co-coaches Dan Hackett and Patrick Mudie.

Hackett, a former goaltender at Bowdoin, teamed up with Mudie, a forward from Springfield College, after the two had coached Charlestown and Burke, respectively. They have meshed their offensive and defensive tactics to create a free-flowing dynamic, with egos are left at the door.

“I think our relationship is really strong and it shows throughout the team, as we have a tight-knit group,” said Mudie. “They get to see the example of how close we are so they can build relationships like that.”

Advertisement

Hydration is key to junior Barra Ryan's 12 goals and 11 assists. Greg M. Cooper/Globe

The coaches remain active in practice, firing shots and diving around during drills. That effort has left an impression on players and their families.

“He’s like family to me,” said Patino, speaking of Hackett. “He’s taught me everything that I know. I’m just grateful. He’s taught me footwork, how to read situations, and how to be a leader.”

Teaching the finer details of the game and a people-based approach have paid dividends. Roman, in his sixth year on the team, recalls winning very few games his first couple of years. Now, the Dragons sit atop the Boston City League standings with an 8-2-0 conference record.

A challenging nonleague slate has given the team confidence. Junior Barra Ryan, a dynamic left wing who has amassed 12 goals and 11 assists, scored twice in a 3-1 victory over a talented Somerville team. The Dragons own a 2-1 win over rival Boston Latin and a tough draw with Watertown.

The Dragons are able to score at will and buckle down defensively, evidenced by a 38-10 goal differential. Patino excels as a shot blocker in net and Roman anchors at the defense at right back. Zuluaga Duran, with wizard-like foot skills, meshes well with sophomore Shoaib Housni and junior captain Santiago Vanegas in the midfield. Ryan and senior Fernando Vargas hold a high line and play with pace up top.

Junior Santiago Vanegas (4) is a key component of Latin Academy's midfield. Greg M. Cooper/Globe

“Years have gone into this,” said Hacket. “We’ve coached some of the seniors since middle school. We’ve played in and lost some city league finals and we want to get back there.”

Advertisement

Under Hackett and Mudie’s watch, the Dragons have amassed a 50-17-12 record and sent 11 players to compete at the college level, highlighted by Kostandinos Papajani, a member of the class of 2021 who played at Marshall before transferring to Merrimack College.

One achievement left on the checklist is winning a City League title, something the Dragons haven’t done since 1995. After suffering back-to-back defeats in the league title game, the Dragons remain determined to clear that final hurdle.

“When I look at the banner in the gym, all I want to do is add 2022 to it,” said Roman.

Senior Fabrizio Zuluaga Duran shows off his elite foot skills. Greg M. Cooper/Globe

Corner kicks

▪ With five sophomores and three juniors in his starting lineup, Oliver Ames coach John Barata wasn’t sure how the season would unfold. Then, in the second game of the year, the perennial Division 2 contenders tied Stoughton, 1-1, with a daunting match against No. 3 Needham upcoming.

“We had a wakeup call against Stoughton,” said Barata. “Immaturity set in and we had to bounce back very quickly. The schedule made us learn.”

Five days later, Oliver Ames tied Needham, 1-1, and has not looked back. The Tigers enter Tuesday’s match with Mansfield at 11-0-2, ranked No. 1 in the D2 power rankings, and having clinched a league title in the Hockomock Davenport Division.

The youth has developed. Sophomore midfielder Casey Milliken has 18 goals and 14 assists to lead the Hockomock with 32 points, 14 more than the next closest player. Classmate Andrew Martins is third in the league with 15 points on 11 goals and four assists.

Advertisement

“I think we’ve learned and grown as each game has gone on,” said Barata. “What we’ve been able to accomplish until now is great. But now we’re preparing for the tournament.”

Under Barata, OA won the D2 state title in 2015 and lost in the state final to Concord-Carlisle in 2014 and 2017. The Tigers have four league games remaining before they finish the regular season with a matchup at C-C, a game Barata scheduled with a purpose.

“Everything is different in the tournament because the records go out the window,” said Barata. “The question now is will we prepared when everything is on the line?”

▪ With two weeks left in the regular season, the eight undefeated teams remaining in Eastern Mass. are St. John’s Prep, Pembroke, Arlington, Oliver Ames, Newburyport, Dedham, Billerica, and Westport.

Games to watch

Tuesday, West Bridgewater at Westport, 3:30 p.m. — Undefeated Westport (11-0-1) has outscored opponents 56-5 as it enters this Mayflower showdown with the tough Wildcats (8-3-2).

Tuesday, Martha’s Vineyard at Nauset, 4 p.m. — First place in the Cape & Islands Atlantic Division is on the line. The Vineyarders (11-1-1) won the first matchup, 2-1, on Oct. 6.

Tuesday, No. 17 Plymouth North at Hingham, 6 p.m. — The winner of this Patriot League showdown will have the upper hand in the Keenan Division. They drew, 1-1, in the first meeting on Sept. 20.

Advertisement

Thursday, No. 14 Bedford at No. 9 Newton South, 4:30 p.m. — Newton South (9-1-3) is tied with Concord-Carlisle atop the Dual County Thorpe Division. This match with a solid Buccaneers side (7-1-2) will go a long way for the league title.

Saturday, No. 8 Newburyport at Central Catholic, 12 p.m. — The undefeated Clippers (14-0) face a challenging nonleague test against the leaders of the Merrimack Valley Large.

Correspondent Matt Doherty contributed to this story.

Cam Kerry can be reached at cam.kerry@globe.com.