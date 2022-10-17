It’s time to revisit the Belichick vs. Brady scoreboard

We’ve been keeping score of Team Bill vs. Team Tom since the final days of the 2019 Patriots season when a restless Brady threw tantrums, made faces, and said he was unhappy as the Patriots marched toward another AFC East title and a first-round playoff defeat.

Wonder how this is all going to end for Bill Belichick and Tom Brady.

Belichick said little, as usual, and had nothing at all to say on St. Patrick’s Day 2020, when Tom announced he was taking his talents to Tampa Bay.

We have been tracking their successes and failures ever since, and Team Tom has been the easy winner in just about every exit poll. Tom won another Super Bowl in his first year without Bill while Bill endured Cam Newton and didn’t even make the playoffs.

For more than two years, it’s been Team Tom in a rout. Brady’s success without Belichick advanced a narrative that New England’s dynasty was more about Tom than it was about Bill. Tom Toadies and many Patriot fans love to announce that Head Coach Bill never won a Super Bowl without Quarterback Tom. Bill’s record with and without Brady has been highlighted, and the numbers are a lowlight for the vaunted coach.

But suddenly, here in the middle of October 2022, Team Bill is gaining ground on Team Tom. Belichick’s stock is selling high while the SS Brady is taking on water.

Let’s look at this recently completed NFL weekend. Brady left his teammates and missed Saturday’s team meetings and walkthroughs in order to hang out with Elton John, Meek Mill, and a bunch of his old Patriot teammates at Bob Kraft’s wedding spectacular Friday night in New York. Brady rejoined his team in Pittsburgh and we have lots of video of Tom yelling at his teammates as the Buccaneers lost to the lowly Steelers, 20-18.

The Bucs are 3-3, which is Tom’s worst start since 2012 with the Patriots. Tom has eight touchdown passes in six games, which is his lowest number since 2013.

Brady walked off the field in Pittsburgh on the short end of the score. Matt Durisko/Associated Press

Meanwhile, Belichick has his upstart Patriots back to 3-3 and has discovered a fourth-round, third-string rookie quarterback named Elvis (Bailey) Zappe. Zappe outperformed Brady Sunday, completing 24 of 34 passes for 309 yards and two touchdowns without an interception. He is 2-0 as a starter and looks a lot like sixth-round, fourth-string Tom Brady from 2001.

Talk of the 70-year-old Belichick being too old has ceased. He’s not longer getting ripped for putting Matt Patricia and Joe Judge in charge of his offense. Instead, he’s being celebrated for tying legendary George Halas (324) for second place on the all-time wins list for NFL head coaches. Belichick can top Papa Bear at Gillette Stadium next Monday against the Chicago Bears.

Bill is not going to win a Super Bowl this year, but he’s certainly trending better than Tom at this hour.

And unlike Tom, Bill turned down Kraft’s wedding invitation because he had a game to prepare for.

More currency for Team Bill.

Belichick managed a rare smile during the postgame press conference in Cleveland. Ron Schwane/Associated Press

Brady has been the clubhouse leader in this silent, subliminal spitting contest for more than two years, but Team Tom fanboys are having a harder time justifying Brady’s choices and his comportment.

Advertisement

Sure, Bill has had some bad drafts and horrible press conferences. He hasn’t won a playoff game since February of 2019. He is ever fending off charges of cronyism, nepotism, and coaching like it’s still 1994.

But Team Tom has a raft of ridiculousness to ponder. Tom is the one who stomped his feet and insisted on keeping Antonio Brown in Tampa. Tom invited Nefarious AB stay in his house. Tom is the one who retired, then unretired 40 days later. Tom is the one who got Bucs coach Bruce Arians fired. Tom is the one who left training camp without explanation for 11 days.

Tom is the one bombarding us with vague social media messaging. Tom is the one who got fined for kicking a defender who merely tackled him. That same defender was slapped with a bogus roughing-the-passer penalty after Tom pointed and complained to the official. Tom is still selling elitist, overpriced products with Alex Guerrero.

Enough already.

You can have the GOAT.

I’m sticking with the old goat.

Dan Shaughnessy is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at daniel.shaughnessy@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @dan_shaughnessy.