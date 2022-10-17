Jake DeBrusk leads the charge as Bruins beat Panthers

The Bruins now have scored 16 goals through three games, an early-season treasure trove delivered by the sticks of 12 different scorers. Bergeron, Pastrnak, DeBrusk, and A.J. Greer, each with two goals, are the club’s lone multiple goal scorers.

The victory, which also included goals by Patrice Bergeron, David Pastrnak, and Trent Frederic, improved the Bruins record to 3-0-0 less than a week into the new season. The loss dropped the Panthers to 2-1-0.

Jake DeBrusk, a late addition to the Bruins game roster Monday night, showed up with his legs whirring and his nose pointed toward the net, contributing a pair of goals and an assist in a 5-3 win over the Florida Panthers at the Garden.

Linus Ullmark, far sharper in the early going than he was upon arriving as a free agent last season, turned back 37 shots and improved his record to 2-0-0.

The Panthers, who dressed only five defensemen, ended up playing with only four blueliners in the third period. They lost No. 1 Aaron Ekblad late in the second.

DeBrusk, who finished with 25 goals last season, polished off the win with a long-range shot into an empty net with 1:03 remaining in regulation.

Only 21 seconds into the first period, on his first shift, DeBrusk put his name on the scoresheet, racing up the right side and nailing a wrister past Sergei Bobrovksky from the dot in the right wing faceoff circle.

DeBrusk appeared to jam a wrist or forearm on opening night last Wednesday and sat out the third period vs. the Capitals. Initial indications were that DeBrusk could miss 10 days or more, but he was back at his right wing spot after sitting out only Saturday’s win over the Coyotes.

Rookie Jakub Lauko, who had been penciled in to skate on the fourth line again with Nick Foligno and Tomas Nosek, was bumped to dry dock with DeBrusk’s return. Lauko came out for the warmup, likely an indication that DeBrusk decided later in the day that he could play, or perhaps that the veteran winger needed the warmup to be certain his injury would not impede his play.

DeBrusk generated his scoring rush from his defensive zone, disrupting a pass that was intended for Gustav Forsling up around the left point. One of the league’s fastest skaters, DeBrusk caught up with the puck around the defensive blue line and raced in for his shot off the rush, with Forsling chasing in his vapor trail.

Through seven periods of action in the new season, the Bruins had 12 goals, and 11 different goal scorers.

The Panthers needed more than four minutes in the first before Aleksander Barkov landed their first shot.

Matthew Tkachuk had Florida’s best scoring chance in the first, curling off the goal line during a power play and attempting to stuff the puck by Linus Ullmark near the right post. Amid the ensuing scrum, Tkachuk also gave Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron a pop around the chin. He is an indiscriminate rabblerouser.

Tkachuk was essential in the Panthers pulling even, 1-1, with 4:32 gone in the second. In control of the puck near the right half-wall, Tkachuk made a pinpoint diagonal feed to the left post, where a rushing Sam Bennett played the part of backboard to angle Tkachuk’s feed by Ullmark for the equalizer. A perfect backdoor play, and a perfect feed by the sharp-eyed Tkachuk.

DeBrusk’s speed paid off again for the go-ahead goal, 2-1 with 12:35 gone in the second. DeBrusk used his legs to get by Aaron Ekblad and Forsling and carried deep down the left side, ultimately firing a blind pass to the right wing side, where Bergeron cashed in for his second of the season.

For the third time in as many games, the Bruins carried a lead into the final period of regulation.

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com.