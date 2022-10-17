fb-pixel Skip to main content
HIGH SCHOOLS

James Murphy, Reading’s record-setting quarterback, commits to Brown

By Ethan Fuller Globe Correspondent,Updated October 17, 2022, 7 minutes ago
Reading's James Murphy will follow a string of Massachusetts signal-callers at Brown.MARK STOCKWELL FOR THE BOSTON GLOBE

James Murphy, Reading’s star senior quarterback, announced Monday night on Twitter his commitment to play college football at Brown.

The reigning Division 2 Player of the Year was already the Rockets’ career leader in passing yards and touchdowns entering 2022. He’s kept up the torrid pace this fall, highlighted by a five-touchdown barrage on Oct. 7 against Woburn, and continued to stun opposing coaches along the way.

“I haven’t seen a quarterback like [Murphy] at the high school level, I don’t think ever,” Barnstable coach Ross Jatkola said after facing Murphy on Oct. 6.

“He’s as good a high school quarterback as I’ve seen,” Catholic Memorial coach John DiBiaso said after facing Murphy during his junior season.

Brown has signed several recent quarterbacks with Massachusetts ties. Former Walpole quarterback Will Jarvis is currently a sophomore on the Bears, and Andover native EJ Perry is now a member of the Jacksonville Jaguars. Brown is coached by Perry’s uncle, James Perry, the younger brother of Andover coach EJ Perry III, and a record-setting Brown quarterback himself.

Murphy, who announced his offer from Brown on Oct. 9, visited Kentucky last weekend. He had previously visited Stanford and had an offer from Stonehill.

