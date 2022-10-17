Karim Benzema and Alexia Putellas win Ballon d’Or awards

Benzema had his best season at Madrid, being the top scorer in both leagues. He scored 44 times for Madrid, including 15 in Europe’s top competition, and equaled Raúl González as the club’s second-highest scorer behind Cristiano Ronaldo.

Spanish player Alexia Putellas won the women’s trophy for the second straight year following another standout season with Barcelona.

PARIS — Karim Benzema won the men’s Ballon d’Or for the first time Monday after a brilliant season with Real Madrid capped by the Champions League and Spanish league titles.

Benzema, at 34, became the oldest winner since the first recipient in 1956, Stanley Matthews.

“Age is just a number for me,” he said. “People play until their later years now and I still have this burning desire. It is this drive that has kept me going and never allowed me to let up.”

Benzema won ahead of Sadio Mané and Manchester City playmaker Kevin De Bruyne. Mané played for Liverpool last season and joined Bayern Munich in the summer.

“I'm really proud, it's a lot of work and a kid's dream come true," Benzema said.

He succeeded Lionel Messi, who won the award for a record-extending seventh time last year but was not among the nominees this time after his first season with Paris Saint-Germain.

For the first time this year, the Ballon d’Or was based on achievements from the past season. It had previously been awarded based on performances throughout calendar years.



