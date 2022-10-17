NFL owners unlikely to vote on Dan Snyder, roughing-the-passer penalties at Tuesday’s meeting

Snyder’s ownership of the Commanders became a big issue again last week when ESPN reported, citing anonymous sources, he has hired private investigators and told people he has enough information to expose fellow owners and NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.

There isn’t expected to be any significant news on any of the hot topics when NFL owners meet in New York Tuesday.

Concussions, roughing-the-passer penalties and Washington owner Dan Snyder have dominated headlines six weeks into an NFL season that’s featured plenty of comebacks and close games, too.

The Commanders denied the contents of the report, calling it “categorically untrue” and “clearly part of a well-funded, two-year campaign to coerce the sale of the team, which will continue to be unsuccessful.”

Snyder’s status has been widely debated for years amid several scandals and investigations into workplace conduct in Washington. There are no plans to vote on Snyder’s ownership because the league’s investigation, conducted by attorney Mary Jo White, into allegations of sexual misconduct and financial impropriety is still ongoing.

However, it’s expected Snyder’s name will come up among owners.

Snyder and the organization are also currently the subject of an ongoing investigation by the US House Committee on Oversight and Reform.

Snyder has owned the team since 1999. Removing him would be unprecedented and requires 24 votes from the other owners.

Dolphins owner Stephen Ross also won’t attend Tuesday’s meeting. His suspension for tampering with Tom Brady and Sean Payton was lifted Monday, but he is not allowed to attend any league meetings prior next spring.

The NFL and NFL Players Association already revised their concussion protocol following a joint investigation into the procedures after Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered what was described as a back injury against the Bills last month.

The league faced heavy criticism and scrutiny after Tagovailoa was carted off the field by stretcher just four days after stumbling off the field and being allowed to return to play.

A pair of disputed roughing-the-passer penalties in Week 5 frustrated defensive players and had players, coaches and fans questioning what constitutes a legal hit. But the league doesn’t plan to soften its interpretation of the rule and will continue to allow referees to err on the side of caution in order to protect quarterbacks.

“We support those calls,” league executive Troy Vincent said on ESPN before Sunday’s games.

Among the topics on the agenda for the meetings are updates on international play and preseason injury trends, including use of Guardian caps to prevent concussions.