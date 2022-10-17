NFL Week 6: Tom Brady’s message rings hollow after Bucs’ shocking loss to Steelers

Brady is not wrong, but his message rings hollow and a bit hypocritical after he skipped out on the Bucs’ Saturday walk-through and team meetings.

“This is an execution game,” Brady said after his team dropped to 3-3. “You either make the play or you don’t. There’s too many plays we’re not making.”

Tom Brady’s anger boiled over in the Buccaneers’ 20-18 loss at Pittsburgh Sunday, and TV cameras caught him chewing out his offensive linemen after yet another failed drive. After the game, a somber Brady said that the team’s problem is “execution.”

The struggling Bucs, and a distracted Brady, are where we begin the Week 6 review:

▪ Brady wasn’t asked after Sunday’s loss if he regretted skipping the team functions so he could attend Robert Kraft’s wedding Friday night in New York. Bucs coach Todd Bowles was asked if Brady’s absence had any impact, and he replied, “Absolutely not. He didn’t miss anything. He had a full week of practice.”

But it’s hard to take Brady’s talk about “execution” seriously when he’s missing meetings and game preparation 24 hours before kickoff.

Brady loses the ball as he is hit by Pittsburgh's Alex Highsmith. Joe Sargent/Getty

Brady had his full complement of receivers Sunday, and was facing a Steelers defense that was missing its top three cornerbacks plus safety Minkah Fitzpatrick. But Brady completed only 25 of 40 passes for 243 yards, and had trouble connecting with his two big playmakers, going 6 for 12 to Chris Godwin and finding Mike Evans only four times for 42 yards.

No question, the Bucs have major issues on the offensive line. They averaged just 2.9 yards per carry against the Steelers, and got stuffed on several short-yardage situations. Brady took two sacks, was hit five times, and was flustered all day. It also was the Bucs’ second loss this season in which they couldn’t convert a game-tying 2-point conversion at the end.

In a vacuum, missing a few meetings and a walk-through isn’t a big deal for someone with Brady’s experience. But it’s yet another sign that Brady, who reportedly is dealing with marital issues, has one foot in and one foot out with the Bucs this year. And Bowles and the Bucs apparently have no choice but to accept it.

▪ Week 6 was a tough one for the NFL’s elder quarterbacks. Aaron Rodgers looked dejected after a shocking 27-10 loss to the Jets in which the Packers scored just one touchdown in 13 possessions. Rodgers threw for only 246 yards on 41 attempts and clearly doesn’t look comfortable with his new receivers.

“A lot of it is simple mistakes,” Rodgers said. “If we’re making simple mistakes on complex plays, to me we need to simplify some things.”

The Packers’ special teams also bit them, just as they did in last year’s playoff loss to the 49ers. The Packers fired former coach Maurice Drayton and hired the widely respected Rich Bisaccia, but they had a blocked field goal attempt and a blocked punt that was recovered for a touchdown Sunday.

Jets safety Will Parks takes a blocked Packers punt in for a touchdown. Jeffrey Phelps/Associated Press

▪ The Bills signed Von Miller for pretty much one purpose — to harass Patrick Mahomes and make sure the meltdown from last year’s playoffs never happens again.

The signing paid off exactly as hoped in the 24-20 win over the Chiefs, which improved the Bills to 5-1 and the top seed in the AFC. Miller sacked Mahomes twice, then pressured him on the game-clinching interception late in the fourth quarter.

“You could feel him,” said Bills coach Sean McDermott. “Whether or not he was actually sacking Mahomes, he was affecting him, and then he did get him a couple of times. He was phenomenal.”

Von Miller was putting the pressure on Patrick Mahomes in Kansas City. Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

The Bills certainly made a statement by winning in Arrowhead Stadium. But the real test comes in the playoffs, where the Chiefs have defeated them the last two seasons.

▪ The Jets went 1 for 11 on third down and 0 for 2 in the red zone, and quarterback Zach Wilson threw for just 110 yards with no touchdowns. The fact that they still left Lambeau Field with a dominant win speaks to the performance of second-year coach Robert Saleh and the program he is building.

The Jets are going to struggle on offense, but their defense has been phenomenal the last few weeks, the special teams blocked two kicks and scored a touchdown against the Packers, and the offensive line and run game have been surprisingly effective. Rookie Breece Hall rushed for 116 yards and a touchdown even though the Packers knew the Jets couldn’t throw the ball.

The 4-2 Jets currently have the second-best record in the AFC and the top wild-card spot. They are pushovers no longer.

Quick hits

▪ The Ravens are imploding. Lamar Jackson was hopping mad after they coughed up another double-digit lead in the fourth quarter, losing, 24-20, to the Giants despite leading, 20-10, in the final frame. The Ravens are a league-worst minus-42 in fourth-quarter point differential, which is why they are 3-3 and not 6-0.

“We just can’t keep beating ourselves, because that’s what it is,” Jackson said.

▪ Matt Ryan finally played like Matty Ice, utilizing a no-huddle offense to rack up 389 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions in the Colts’ 34-27 comeback win over the Jaguars. Beating the Jaguars, who have owned the Colts of late, had to be a huge morale booster for a team still searching for its identity.

The 3-2-1 Colts are now the AFC’s No. 6 seed and have a showdown next week with 3-2 Tennessee.

▪ The Dolphins can’t get off the quarterback carousel. They lost to the Bengals after Tua Tagovailoa went down with a concussion, to the Jets because Skylar Thompson didn’t get much practice time, and now to the Vikings because Teddy Bridgewater was prevented from getting in much practice because of concussion protocols.

They were 3-0 and the No. 1 team in the AFC, and now are 3-3 and No. 9 as of Monday.

▪ It’s tanking season in Carolina, with the Panthers at 1-5, currently holding the No. 1 draft pick and desperately needing a franchise quarterback. Don’t be surprised if Baker Mayfield’s injury lingers a lot longer than expected, and if the Panthers trade useful parts like Christian McCaffrey and Robbie Anderson before the Nov. 1 deadline. I

Tracking former Patriots

▪ 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo: Threw two interceptions in a surprising 28-14 loss at Atlanta. The Niners were down seven defensive starters, but that doesn’t excuse the offense.

▪ Browns QB Jacoby Brissett: Coach Kevin Stefanski said after Sunday’s loss that he is not considering a change at quarterback.

▪ Giants coach Brian Daboll: His 5-1 team is the talk of the NFL after pulling off another comeback win, this one over the Ravens. The Giants have limited talent on offense and were outgained, 406 yards to 238, but they were efficient (7 of 14 on third down), disciplined (just three penalties), and made the key plays to score 14 points in the fourth quarter. No NFL coach is doing more with less than Daboll.

▪ Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell: His team improved to 5-1 with the win over the Dolphins, overcoming 120-degree heat on the sideline. Kirk Cousins’s numbers in O’Connell’s new offense aren’t dynamic, but he is being careful with the football. If not for Daboll, O’Connell would be getting more notice for the turnaround he is overseeing.

▪ Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury: His seat is getting hotter after a 19-9 loss to the Seahawks dropped the Cardinals to 2-4. A 23-yard field goal accounted for their first points scored in the first quarter all season.

Stats of the Week

▪ Week 6 marked the first time in NFL history that the last four quarterbacks to win MVP all lost on the same day (Rodgers, Jackson, Mahomes, Brady).

▪ Patriots QB Bailey Zappe is the first rookie since Sonny Jurgensen in 1957 to win his first two career starts and record a 100-plus passer rating in each game.

▪ The Eagles have scored 112 points in the second quarter, more than 11 teams have scored the entire season, including the Packers, Rams, Titans, and Broncos.

▪ Philadelphia’s Jalen Hurts became the first quarterback in NFL history to compile 1,500 passing yards, 250 rushing yards, and go undefeated in any six-game stretch.

After beating the Cowboys Sunday night, Jalen Hurts (right) has the Eagles at 6-0. Matt Slocum/Associated Press

▪ No teams in the AFC North, NFC South, or NFC West have a winning record.

▪ The Jets are 3-0 on the road for the first time since 2010, the last time they made the playoffs.

▪ Through six games, the Giants have won three games by 10-plus points, tied for the most in franchise history. The other times they did so: 2016 (made playoffs), 2011 (won Super Bowl), and 2007 (won Super Bowl).

▪ In the fourth quarter, the 49ers had a 16-play drive that gained 100 yards (thanks to penalties) and took 8:08 off the clock … and resulted in no points.

Ben Volin can be reached at ben.volin@globe.com.