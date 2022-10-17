Potential World Series trip awaits Phillies, long-waiting Padres

The all-wild card matchup of Philadelphia and San Diego in the NLCS features two teams that have known mostly losing in recent years. The Phillies are in the postseason for the first time since 2011, and the Padres are making the franchise’s third-ever NLCS appearance.

One of them is going to the final round this year.

The San Diego Padres haven’t reached the World Series since 1998. The Philadelphia Phillies haven’t made it since 2009.

“This is what the city’s been waiting for for a long time,” San Diego slugger Manny Machado said.

Game 1 is Tuesday at Petco Park. Zack Wheeler is expected to start for Philadelphia, and Yu Darvish takes the mound for San Diego.

The Phillies went 4-3 against the Padres this season, last meeting on June 26.

“I don’t think any of us are shocked about where we are,” Phillies slugger Bryce Harper said. “We’re really excited about the opportunity ahead for us, and we’ve taken every opportunity and tried to go with that. And we’re just all excited as a club and a group that we can go out to the West Coast and play.”

The best-of-seven matchup features a fun twist, too — Phillies ace Aaron Nola facing his older brother, Padres catcher Austin Nola.

Yankees-Indians Game 5 delayed by rain

The decisive Game 5 of the ALDS between the Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees did not start on time because of a threat of rain.

The game was scheduled to begin at 7:07 p.m. on Monday night, and Major League Baseball announced at about 6:20 p.m. that the start would be delayed. MLB planned to reassess the weather forecast at about 7 p.m, a deadline which came and went without update.

An announcement over the public-address system informed fans of the impending delay, and the grounds crew at Yankee Stadium covered the infield with the tarp just before 6:40 p.m.

“If weather is an issue, I don’t want to be powering through that necessarily,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said around 4 p.m.

Aaron Civale was scheduled to pitch for the Guardians against Jameson Taillon.

Cleveland or New York will start the ALCS at Houston on Wednesday night.

Game 2 of the series was rained out last Thursday at Yankee Stadium, pushing it back to Friday afternoon.

After losing last week’s opener, Cleveland won Games 2 and 3, overcoming a two-run deficit in the ninth inning to win Game 3 by 6-5. The Yankees won 4-2 on Sunday night in Cleveland to force the series back to New York.

The Yankees’ banged-up bullpen has been taxed, while Cleveland’s top relievers are fresh.

New York used Clay Holmes for 17 pitches and Wandy Peralta for seven on Sunday, a night after Peralta threw 27, Clarke Schmidt 12, Jonathan Loáisiga 15, and Lou Trivino seven. Peralta has pitched three straight days.

The Yankees are missing Chad Green, Scott Effress, Zack Britton, Michael King, and Ron Marinaccio because of injuries, and Aroldis Chapman was dropped after failing to show up for a mandatory Oct. 7 workout.

Cleveland has not used its top relievers since Friday, when All-Star closer Emmanuel Clase threw 33 pitches after Trevor Stephan tossed 21 and James Karinchak 29.