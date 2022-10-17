Titans, Nashville set final piece of deal for new stadium

Combined with $500 million in state bonds, the Titans are getting what is considered to be the largest public commitment of $1.2 billion in public funding for an NFL stadium.

The Titans and Nashville’s mayor, John Cooper, announced the agreement Monday with $760 million in bonds issued by the Metro Sports Authority in a deal that still must be approved by the Metro Nashville City Council.

NASHVILLE — The Tennessee Titans and Nashville have their eyes on hosting a Super Bowl, a Final Four, a College Football Playoff game, and much more after lining up the last financing for an estimated $2.1 billion domed stadium they hope opens for the start of the 2026 season.

“We’re proposing a new stadium paid for by the team, the state, tourists and spending around the stadium, not by your family,” Cooper said. "Now, using this financial strategy, we are getting a much better stadium and a much better deal.”

Cooper said this new lease uses money not available for other city purposes and that doing nothing was not practical or responsible under the existing lease. He also called renovating Nissan Stadium “financially irresponsible.”

The Titans are planning a stadium with a translucent roof and a capacity between 55,000 and 60,000 that will be usable year-round using Manica Architecture, which designed the Raiders' Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas and the NBA champion Golden State Warriors' Chase Center in San Francisco.

“This new agreement is the win-win-win scenario we always believed was possible,” Titans president and CEO Burke Nihill said. “Nashville’s new stadium will be a game-changer for the city and the community.”

This deal shifts an estimated $1.8 billion in costs for future maintenance and stadium investments up to 2039 from Nashville taxpayers to the NFL franchise, which also will be on the hook for any construction costs that go over budget and future maintenance of the new stadium instead of Nashville taxpayers.

As part of the deal, the Titans agree to waive $32 million owed by Nashville for the money spent by the team maintaining the stadium over the past four years. The Titans also will be paying off the remaining $30 million in bonds owed for the current stadium.



