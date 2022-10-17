Will Mac Jones or Bailey Zappe start for the Patriots in Week 7? Bill Belichick’s lips are, as usual, sealed.

Jones, who suffered a high ankle sprain in Week 3 against Baltimore, has missed New England’s last three games. The Patriots elected not to place him on injured reserve, indicating they were hopeful he would be able to return within a four-week span.

“We’ll see how that process is,” Belichick said Monday morning. “Mac still wasn’t able to play [Sunday]. We’ll continue to evaluate him and see how he’s doing physically.”

Even if Mac Jones is healthy enough to play, Patriots coach Bill Belichick won’t commit to naming him the starting quarterback for next week’s game against Chicago.

There seemed to be a chance Jones would play this past Sunday, as he was initially listed as questionable (an improvement from his “doubtful” designation in Week 5) and traveled with the team to Cleveland. But the Patriots ended up leaving him inactive, paving the way for rookie Bailey Zappe’s second straight start.

Zappe has played well enough in Jones’s absence that Belichick will likely be asked the same question all week: Does the starting job still belong to Jones when he’s healthy?

For now, Belichick isn’t letting on the team’s plans. Asked about the topic during his weekly radio appearance later Monday morning, Belichick remained noncommittal. He also would not engage in any comparisons between the two players.

Jones has practiced in a limited capacity the past two weeks.

The Patriots have yet to announce their practice plans for the coming days. They typically practice Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, but things may shift because the game against the Bears is scheduled for Monday night.

Playing through it

Tight end Hunter Henry revealed Monday he played through a shoulder injury last season and subsequently needed to undergo an offseason procedure.

“A healthy shoulder feels good,” Henry said Monday. “Just trying to work through that this offseason, too, work through that through training camp, and get comfortable with it. That’s just kinda something I was coming back from, but I feel like I built a lot of strength. I was able to focus a lot on my lower body as well.”

After leading the Patriots in receiving touchdowns last season, Henry has gotten off to a slower start this year. Through six games, he has just 13 catches for 156 yards. But his past two outings have been his most productive of the year, so perhaps the recent uptick in yardage is a sign of what’s to come.

Belichick also noted that the numbers are not reflective of all of Henry’s contributions, highlighting his role in springing rookie Tyquan Thornton free for a 19-yard touchdown on a jet sweep Sunday.

“He’s done a really good job for us in the blocking area,” Belichick said. “Some tough blocking assignments there. He probably has the toughest match-up on the field on a lot of the running plays.”

Belichick did not have any updates on defensive tackle Christian Barmore (knee) or wide receiver Kendrick Bourne (toe), who both left Sunday’s game with injuries.

