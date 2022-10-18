Savoring success while sidelined, Joyner Lucas can finally take his victory lap

Q. In January, you went offline for a few months. Was this because you were in creative mode to work on your next album?

Struggling with ADHD from a young age — “[I] believed I was dumb because of it” — rapper Joyner Lucas fought the good fight to build a successful music career that includes platinum-selling hits and Grammy nominations. In 2020, Lucas, 34, released his debut studio album, “ADHD,” just as the pandemic was taking hold. Sidelined for two years, he is finally able to go out on tour in support of it. Now, after 30 days on the road with rising artist Symba, Lucas is back and inviting some local artists from his hometown of Worcester to his House of Blues show Wednesday. In an interview ahead of that concert, Lucas discussed bonding with fans over ADHD, the comforts of home, and the music he listens to when he’s not making hip-hop records.

A. I went offline because I sometimes hate social media and need a break from it. It’s a fact that if I wasn’t Joyner Lucas and I didn’t have to be on social media, I wouldn’t be.

Q. What is the best and worst part about being on tour?

A. The best part of being on tour is seeing the results of hard work in person and up close. Watching fans react to certain records and what they don’t react to only tells me what I need to know next time I create. The worst part is being away from my children and my estate.

Q. You named “ADHD” after a diagnosis you speak openly about. How has your ADHD hurt or helped your career?

A. ADHD has done nothing but help my career because so many of my fans suffer from it. They support me, and I support them. When I was a kid, it hurt me because I had been held back in school over it. I’ve been made fun of and believed I was dumb because of it. These days I’ve been able to create a beautiful life for myself and my family because of my core supporters who also have ADHD. At this point, having ADHD has been a blessing to me.

Q. What is your favorite part of the creative process in developing your music and videos?

A. Sitting in the studio and coming up with ideas, then locking in on a concept and working in real time. Once the song is done, I shoot the video a few days later. Once the video and song come out, I never listen to them or watch them again. Once it’s gone, it’s gone, and I’m onto the next.

Joyner Lucas received a key to the city in his hometown of Worcester in January 2021. Trevor Finney

Q. What do you enjoy doing in your downtime when you’re not on tour or working?

A. I enjoy spending time with my kids. I also enjoy being at home. My house is like a mini YMCA. Fifteen-thousand square feet with every amenity you can think of. Indoor and outdoor basketball courts, indoor heated swimming pools, a mini-casino, a music studio, an indoor movie theater, a nice chunk of land on water, 24-hour security. No reason to go anywhere, to be honest. It’s a resort.

Q. What’s been the most challenging part of your personal and professional growth? How did you overcome it?

A. The hardest part of my growth is understanding who I am and how to accept things I don’t understand. Over the years, I have become numb to pain. I don’t even think about the past anymore, even though I have been traumatized by certain things. That idea is difficult when you have lived almost your entire life caring about what people think of you. Learning how to accept certain things and be completely comfortable with the idea that my journey isn’t everyone else’s journey. Learning how to take losses and move on from them, never lose a sense of who I am, and remain 100 percent authentically me even if it makes me uncomfortable.

Q. What is one thing about you that your fans would never know?

A. I don’t listen to hip-hop music. The only time I do it is when I’m creating it. Aside from that, I listen to every other genre. I listen to a lot of island music because it feels good and fuels positive vibes and love. Now and then, I might vibe to some hip-hop, depending on my mood, but I feel very calm and relaxed most of the time. I just want to listen to something that reflects my vibe. I like creating hip-hop when I’m not listening to it.

Interview was edited and condensed.

JOYNER LUCAS

At House of Blues, Oct. 19 at 7 p.m. $40. livenation.com