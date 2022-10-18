Watch for ad-supported tier, less bingeing on Netflix

The world of TV has changed profoundly with the advent of streaming TV, but it still carries vestiges of the traditional network model.

For one thing, many services do not follow the binge release model that Netflix pioneered, opting for weekly episode releases like the networks. The likes of Hulu, Disney+, and Peacock already take a staggered approach to releasing shows, and rumors that Netflix may start doing the same thing have persisted since the streamer dropped the last seasons of “Ozark” and “Stranger Things” in two parts.

Now comes news that Netflix, the world’s biggest pay streamer, is going to launch its own ad-supported tier for subscribers on Nov. 3. You’ll still have to pay, so it’s not entirely like broadcast TV, but you will pay less. Right now, Basic is $9.99, Standard is $15.99, and Premium is $19.99. The Basic With Ads Netflix will cost $6.99. So there you are, if you’re a streamer who doesn’t mind commercials.