Why do we watch ‘Monster,’ and all those other monsters?

A. You are referring to the fact that one of Netflix’s most-watched series of all time is the recent Ryan Murphy miniseries “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.” Netflix is also doing quite well with its just-released “The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes,” a documentary featuring the killer’s voice on audiotapes that were made by his legal team.

Q. I am disgusted at all of the attention paid to Jeffrey Dahmer these days. He shouldn’t be confused with entertainment. He ruined many people’s lives.

Why are we drawn to such horrible true-crime stories? That’s a very complicated question, obviously, and I suppose viewers have their own individual reasons for watching. There are probably some trends, though, behind the fascination, which has been going on for decades.

Advertisement

For some, I’m betting it’s a kind of deep and somewhat self-interested curiosity, trying to study and figure out what is ultimately unfathomable. Why did this seemingly ordinary person commit such unspeakable crimes? How did he get away with it for so long? What was his childhood like and did it — could it? — lead to what happened? And, finally, what can I do to spot and avoid these people and situations? We’d prefer to examine real cases, hoping to see into human nature.

For some, it may be about feeling safe, ironically. “Monster” and its ilk portray inhuman horrors inflicted on victims — but then they remind us that these crimes happened to people other than the viewer, and the criminals were caught and sent to jail. They are reassuring in that way. And some people just like getting frightened, so that true-crime shows are like horror movies for them. There’s simulated violence that leads to pretend fear, to get the adrenaline going without a true threat. It’s fight or flight for kicks.

Advertisement

For me, true-crime stories are worthwhile mostly when they focus on the justice system. I enjoyed “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story” not for the gory details, but for the way it was framed, as it exposed the homophobia that impeded the investigation of Versace’s murder. “When They See Us,” too, updated and revised a famous story, revealing the bias that led to false imprisonment of the “Central Park Five.” When a true-crime series has a point to make beyond just gratuitously giving viewers the creeps, I can find it compelling.

But I am aware of the ethical bumps along the way, particularly as friends and families of murder victims are subjected to their personal nightmares once again. Often, these people aren’t consulted or even warned; they just stumble across their stories. And that has to be its very own kind of hell.

Matthew Gilbert can be reached at matthew.gilbert@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MatthewGilbert.