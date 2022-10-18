GE scales back in Fort Point, plans to vacate HQ next year for smaller office space

The company notified employees Tuesday morning that it plans to vacate the 100,000 square feet it occupies in two renovated brick buildings at 5 Necco Street and seek out smaller office space elsewhere in Boston. While the company initially envisioned an 800-person campus along Fort Point Channel, fewer than 200 people are based there now and many only come in on a part-time basis. The headquarters opened just months before the COVID-19 pandemic upended office life in the city in March 2020.

In another sign of the once-ginormous conglomerate’s shifting ambitions, GE also said it will put its longtime corporate campus known as Crotonville, in Ossining, N.Y., up for sale. GE is splitting itself into three companies over the next two years, and none of them will need such a large conference center; current CEO Larry Culp has often encouraged learning sessions that take place on factory floors, as opposed to a bucolic countryside setting.

These two moves are part of GE’s broader efforts to downsize its corporate office footprint as it prepares to split itself up. In 2023, GE HealthCare will spin out as a separate company. The following year, GE’s various energy-related businesses will spin out together as GE Vernova. The remaining GE business will be known as GE Aerospace, and will focus on aviation.

Then CEO Jeff Immelt speaks at a 2017 groundbreaking ceremony for GE's headquarters along Fort Point Channel, along with Gov. Charlie Baker and then-Mayor of Boston Martin J. Walsh. Pat Greenhouse

“Winding down our physical office space in Boston and other corporate sites is the next step as part of our plan to create three independent businesses,” a GE spokesman said.

GE has already shrunk considerably since it relocated to Boston from Connecticut with much fanfare in 2016. GE divested a number of business lines — including biotech, lighting, and transportation — under Culp, and his predecessor, John Flannery.

GE initially promised to bring 800 new jobs to Boston under then-CEO Jeff Immelt, but they never materialized as his two successors pared back GE’s ambitions. GE also eventually dropped plans for a 12-story tower along Fort Point Channel next door to its Necco Street buildings; GE and MassDevelopment instead sold the site in 2019 to Alexandria Real Estate Equities and National Development, who are now building a facility there for drugmaker Eli Lilly.

As a result, GE never accepted any of the $25 million in tax breaks that had been offered the company by the city of Boston. And the company paid back $87 million in state funds used to renovate its headquarters property, along with an additional $11 million in profit for the state, after selling the headquarters site. GE did, however, stick with its original pledge to make $50 million in charitable commitments in Massachusetts for community health, science and math education, and workforce training.

An image of General Electric's planned headquarters building when it was proposed in 2016. General Electric

GE’s real estate team is now looking at locations in Boston for a smaller office; the company plans to move early next year. GE had signed a 12-year lease in 2019 for the Necco Street address. It was unclear on Tuesday whether GE would look to sublease the space, or negotiate an exit with the property ownership.

One selling point for the original Boston relocation was this city’s relative proximity to Crotonville, a three-plus hour drive away. Crotonville has hosted corporate meetings and training sessions for GE since the 1950s. The 62-acre campus features more than 320,000 square feet of conference space and 248 guest rooms, and even inspired a memorable episode of the TV comedy “30 Rock” (at a time when NBC was still owned by GE).

Linda Boff, GE’s chief marketing officer, sent a letter to employees on Tuesday explaining the decision to put Crotonville on the market. The reasons, she said, are twofold: GE’s strong belief in the importance of learning on factory floors, “closest to where the work is done,” and the fact that a corporate campus of that size is no longer needed as GE moves to split itself into three independent companies.

“Crotonville will always be an important and cherished part of GE’s leadership legacy, and while this unique place will move on to new ownership, I know its spirit and purpose will remain,” Boff wrote. “The word ‘Crotonville’ has gown to mean much more than just the campus. Over the years, ‘going to Crotonville’ has become synonymous with any activity — on or off campus — where you are learning, growing, improving.”

Jon Chesto can be reached at jon.chesto@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jonchesto.