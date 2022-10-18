Is the Boston-area housing market cooling off at last?

Only 1,092 homes were sold in September in the 64 cities and towns GBAR tracks, a 12.7 percent drop from the same month last year. Condominium sales slid by 39.6 percent, from 1,207 sold in September 2021 to 729 last month. And new listings of both single-family homes and condos were down sharply.

A report out Tuesday from the Greater Boston Association of Realtors shows that it is all but certain now: the region’s long-hot housing market is cooling off fast.

In other words, both buyers and sellers are recoiling from a volatile economy.

“The bottom line is that people who started looking for a house six months ago are now realizing how much more expensive it is going to be to purchase that house because of the state of our economy,” said GBAR president Melvin Vieira, Jr. “And that spreads throughout the market. Now you’re seeing sellers realize their odds of a favorable sale are lower, and they’re pulling back too.”

Perhaps even more indicative of how quickly things are cooling, the median price of a single-family home in the region was $763,000 in September, up just 1.7 percent compared to last year, a pace far slower than the 8.6 percent growth seen for the first nine months of the year to date, and the slowest annual growth rate since the market briefly hit a slow patch in 2019. It was the third straight month prices have ticked downward, since an all-time high of $899,950 in June.

There are numerous factors driving buyers out of the market right now: the looming possibility of a recession, anxieties surrounding inflation, and a general lack of housing stock, to name a few. But more than anything, surging mortgage interest rates have simply pushed homebuying out of reach for many, said Vieira, Jr.

The national average rate on a 30-year-fixed mortgage currently sits at 6.92 percent, according to Freddie Mac, the highest point since 2002 and more than double where it sat at the start of the year. That means a buyer who puts 20 percent down on a median-priced home in Greater Boston would have monthly payments $1,400 higher than they would on the same-priced house in January. Mortgage rates are heavily influenced by interest rates, which the Federal Reserve has ratcheted up lately as it attempts to tame inflation.

“For most people, a 50 percent increase in their monthly payment is just not tenable,” said Daryl Fairweather, the chief economist at real estate firm RedFin. “So they either have to seriously reconsider what kind of home they’re going to buy — that might mean moving somewhere much more affordable — or buying a much more modest home. Or , what happens most often, is they drop out of the housing market entirely.”

And while the decline in the market is bad for people who are looking to move homes, it is a sign, said Vieira, Jr., that things are shifting more towards normalcy, further from the days of bidding wars for fixer-upper properties.

That brings Greater Boston in line with the national trend among housing markets, some of which have seen more pronounced declines over the last few months.

Fairweather said she believes those declines are going to amount to an “overcorrection” in the next year or so, meaning home prices will see significant dips in markets that were the hottest during the pandemic. That was not Greater Boston, though Viera Jr. said he does expect to see some modest price declines here.

If the region’s supply, which is notoriously tight due to limited new construction, remains low, any downward correction would likely be limited. And interest rates could influence inventory as well, as homeowners with low rates look at what they’d pay for their next home, and choose to stay put.

Mary Gillach, a realtor with William Raveis based in Chestnut Hill, said she is still seeing strong demand for properties in prime locations, but that an increasing number of would-be sellers are stepping back from the market.

“I was speaking with someone this morning who has a 2.6 percent rate on their current home,” she said. “Considering what’s going on with mortgage rates now, she’s never going to sell that house.”

Andrew Brinker can be reached at andrew.brinker@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @andrewnbrinker.