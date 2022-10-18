John Judge leaves Trustees of Reservations after 8 months as CEO

Trustees, the nation’s oldest land trust, confirmed on Tuesday that Judge had resigned. A spokesman declined further comment, but said leaders of the Boston nonprofit would discuss Judge’s departure with employees on Tuesday at its first in-person, organization-wide gathering in three years.

After eight months on the job, he’s gone.

John Judge was named chief executive officer of Trustees of Reservations after an eight-month search.

Judge didn’t return a telephone message seeking comment.

Judge joined the Trustees in February from the Appalachian Mountain Club, where he spent almost a decade as CEO.

When Trustees announced his hiring, vice chair Nicie Panetta, who led the search committee, said they had been impressed by Judge’s experience and track record in “conservation, community building, expanding the reach of AMC to more people, and increasing awareness of climate change.”

Judge’s appointment followed the death of Barbara Erickson in early 2021. She had run Trustees since 2012 and was just 42 when she died from a rare form of appendix cancer.

The Trustees maintains more than 120 properties — including Crane Beach in Ipswich, Appleton Farms in Ipswich and Hamilton, and World’s End in Hingham — that draw more than 2 million visitors annually. In the past year it added Jewell Hill in Ashby, Armstrong-Kelley Park in Osterville, and Becket Quarry in Becket.

