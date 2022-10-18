State Street doubts the Brown Brothers Harriman purchase will take place

State Street said it’s becoming less likely that its purchase of Brown Brothers Harriman’s investor services unit will go through. After bargaining for a lower purchase price and proposing changes to plans for operations and legal structure, State Street said in its earnings release Tuesday that the deal may not succeed after all. “While discussions with regulators on the proposed modified transaction are ongoing, the likelihood of a successful outcome is increasingly uncertain,” State Street said in the statement, adding that the regulatory environment is challenging. State Street announced plans to acquire the Brown Brothers Harriman division more than a year ago. The deal would have added trillions to the assets State Street safeguards. But fissures began to emerge earlier this year, when the Boston-based custody bank announced in July that it was renegotiating the tie-up. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

INTERNET

Comcast to increase speeds in the Northeast

Comcast on Tuesday announced that it will increase speeds for its most popular Xfinity Internet tiers across 14 northeastern states from Maine through Virginia and the District of Columbia. The company will also roll out new download speeds up to 2 gigabits-per-second — combined with up to 5-to-10 times faster upload speeds — for Xfinity customers in markets across the Northeast, including Baltimore, Boston, Hartford, Philadelphia, and Washington, D.C., before the end of the year. — GLOBE STAFF

PAY EQUITY

US women earned 84 cents for every dollar earned by men

US women earned 83.4 cents for every dollar men made in the third quarter, up a cent from the prior period but marking a pay gap below the high of 84.3 cents reached last year. The median weekly earnings of full-time male workers were $1,164 compared with $971 for female employees, or a women’s-to-men’s earnings ratio of 83.4 percent, according to a US Bureau of Labor Statistics report Tuesday. The gender pay gap varied widely by race and ethnicity. Black women earned 90 percent of Black men’s pay, white women earned 83.1 percent as much as white men, and Asian women earned 71.1 percent as much as Asian men. Hispanic women earned 86.1 percent. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

DESIGN

Adobe is tweaking its most famous product to work more like the design tool it committed $20 billion to acquire. Photoshop, the company’s flagship image-editing product, will add more collaboration tools, artificial intelligence features, and web capability as the creative giant aims to update its software portfolio for a younger and more casual audience. Last month, Adobe announced it would buy Figma Inc. to try to capture some of the small businesses, social media creators, and nonprofessionals who have flocked to the upstart maker of web-based design tools. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

GROCERY STORES

Albertsons had a good quarter as deal with Kroger looms

Albertsons reported a quarterly profit that topped Wall Street’s estimates, underscoring the steady demand that makes the grocer an attractive takeover target for Kroger. Earnings excluding some items rose to 72 cents a share in the fiscal second quarter, Albertsons said in a statement Tuesday. That surpassed the 64-cent average of analyst estimates compiled by Bloomberg. Sales also beat analyst projections. Grocers are cashing in as soaring US inflation forces shoppers to spend more on essentials. Albertsons, the second-biggest US operator of traditional supermarkets, agreed last week to be acquired by larger rival Kroger in a deal valued at $24.6 billion. Albertson’s owns the Star Market/Shaws chain. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

AVIATION

Boeing offers jets to Air India that it can’t deliver to China

Boeing is offering 737 Max jets once slated for Chinese customers to Air India as the planemaker tries to offload some of the roughly 140 aircraft it’s currently not allowed to deliver. The Indian carrier, which is overhauling its fleet under new owner Tata Group, is one of several potential customers for Boeing, which is in talks with lessors and other airlines, according to people familiar with the matter. The US manufacturer hasn’t been allowed to deliver Max aircraft to China for more than three years as it grapples with escalating trade tensions and repercussions from two fatal crashes of the workhorse jet. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

PHARMACEUTICALS

Johnson & Johnson beats expectations in third quarter

Johnson & Johnson topped third-quarter expectations thanks to growth in pharmaceutical sales, but the health care giant continued to tread cautiously with its outlook due to the strong dollar. J&J on Tuesday stuck to the midpoint of its 2022 forecast after lowering expectations the previous two quarters due to the impact of currency exchanges. A strong US dollar, which is now worth more than a euro for the first time in 20 years, can affect sales for companies that do a lot of international business. The company recorded no US sales in the quarter from its one-shot COVID-19 vaccine, which brought in $489 million in revenue from international markets. J&J’s vaccine was one of three initially authorized by US regulators to protect against COVID-19. But the government has since strictly limited who can receive the shot due to a small risk of rare but serious blood clots. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

AUTOMOTIVE

Want an electric vehicle? Now you can buy a Rolls.

Rolls-Royce has completed the first step toward fulfilling its promise to sell only electric vehicles by 2030. On Oct. 18 it unveiled the all-electric Spectre at company headquarters in Goodwood, England. The announcement gives Rolls-Royce a strong first statement among the ultra-luxury set. In January, Bentley announced it would spend $3.4 billion to produce five all-electric vehicles beginning in 2025 and switch to an entirely electric portfolio by 2030. With the Spectre, Rolls-Royce beats its archrival in bringing the first all-electric ultra-luxury model to market. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

VENTURE CAPITAL

Black British business founders look to US for capital

Black British founders struggle to raise funds from investors in the UK and so seek venture capital in the US, said Sharmadean Reid, founder of The Stack World, a social network for female entrepreneurs. “A lot of minority founders in my communities were already looking to America for their next round, which is a very, very bad look for British capital,” Reid said at the Bloomberg Equality Summit on Tuesday. The underfunding of Black entrepreneurs in the United Kingdom is a persistent problem. In 2020, less than 0.25 percent of venture capital in the UK went to Black-led businesses and only 38 Black British founders received VC funding between 2009 and 2019, according to an analysis of 2,000 startups by Extend Ventures. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

CLIMATE

Big financial firms say they will continue funding fossil fuel supplies

Some of the world’s biggest financial firms including BlackRock and Vanguard have told the UK they have no plans to halt the financing of new fossil fuel supplies, in response to a list of questions sent by British lawmakers tasked with figuring out how the country can meet its net-zero obligations. The inquiry is being led by the Environmental Audit Committee of the House of Commons. Britain, which was successfully sued by a group of climate activists earlier this year for putting forward an unclear net-zero plan, has asked firms to explain how they’re incorporating science-based requirements to phase out and ultimately halt the financing of new fossil fuel supply, according to a statement published on Tuesday. — BLOOMBERG NEWS