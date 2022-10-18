Island Creek Oysters offering tinned fish imported from Spain

Tinned fish is increasingly popular these days. If you’re going through a phase of trying different types, Island Creek Oysters in Duxbury Bay is now importing a line from Spain. In partnership with Conservas Mariscadora in Galicia, the company is bringing in high-quality seafood that comes from sustainable fish farms in Spanish waters and then hand-packed in a 100-year-old cannery. Island Creek’s CEO, Chris Sherman, discovered the Galician company on a sourcing trip through the Iberian Peninsula and beyond. There are mussels in a lightly pickled sauce, razor clams in olive oil and another enlivened with garlic and chili. There are tins of cockles, and others bathing in brine. Scallops are in the light tomato and vinegary vieira sauce. You might eat the fish straight from their round tins or pile them on toasted, crusty bread. The razor clams are especially buttery, and the flavored oil is so tasty you could use it for dipping bread. Serve the scallops over rice or pasta and drizzle in the sauce. An adventurous eater will appreciate the cockles in its earthy, sweet brine (each tin is $12 for 3.9 ounces). Available at shop.islandcreekoysters.com.