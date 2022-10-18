Now you can easily make egg bites in your microwave

We’ve been obsessed with egg bites since Starbucks introduced their sous vide version. They’re lightweight and fluffy, a slight cheesy and spiced, and may have bacon, spinach, or roasted red pepper. You’ll spot copycats at Dunkin’, Trader Joe’s, and elsewhere. Cook them yourself in a muffin pan or Instant Pot for a healthy breakfast or snack. But now Nordic Ware has introduced the Microware Egg Bites Pan that create four bites quickly and easily in the microwave. The label includes simple directions and recipes telling you to fill the pan’s outer rim with water to create a little steam. Once you’ve filled each cavity with the egg batter (including diced meat or vegetables), place the lid on top and microwave for under three minutes. You may need to tinker with the time to produce that fluffy texture, depending on your microwave. Dishwasher-safe, the pan costs about $12. Available at Blackstone’s of Beacon Hill, 40 Charles St., Boston, 617-227-4646; Kitchen Outfitters, 342 Great Road, Acton, 978-263-1955; or go to nordicware.com.