SEASONAL RECIPES

Recipe: Glazed, spicy, crispy eggplant wedges go with a cooling yogurt sauce

By Karoline Boehm Goodnick Globe Correspondent,Updated October 18, 2022, 54 minutes ago
Roasted Eggplant with Yogurt Sauce.Karoline Boehm Goodnick

Serves 4

When it's roasted, eggplant flesh turns crispy and glazed on at least one side with a soft, gooey center. To optimize the crispy, roasted factor, place these eggplant wedges cut sides down on a baking sheet, and don't disturb them while they cook. They're glazed with honey and to prevent it from burning, brush it on after the eggplant wedges are beginning to soften. Before they go into the oven, they will have absorbed some of their marinade, which includes Calabrian chiles. They play a central role in the forward flavor of the marinade. Once used only in restaurant kitchens, Calabrian chiles are now widely available in jars in supermarkets. They come whole, packed in brine; drain and chop them before using. Refrigerate the rest of the jar and toss one in another dish you might be making when a little kick is necessary. Substitute crushed red pepper, if you like. Then stir together a yogurt sauce for dipping or drizzling over the top. It cools the mild heat of the chile and melds the flavors. Serve with pita, rice, or lentils for a vegetarian meal or alongside lamb or chicken.

EGGPLANT

4small eggplants (about 1 1/2 pounds total), cut into 2-inch wedges
¼cup olive oil
1tablespoon chopped Calabrian chile pepper or 1 teaspoon crushed red pepper
2cloves garlic, finely chopped
Grated rind and juice of 1 lemon
Salt and black pepper, to taste
2tablespoons honey
3tablespoons chopped fresh parsley

1. Set the oven at 425 degrees. Have on hand a rimmed baking sheet.

2. In a bowl, toss the eggplant wedges with olive oil, chile pepper or red pepper, garlic, lemon rind and juice, salt, and black pepper. Toss well and transfer to the rimmed baking sheet. Place the eggplant wedges cut sides down.

3. Roast the eggplant for 20 minutes. Brush with honey and continue roasting for 15 to 20 minutes, or until the flesh is tender and glazed. (Total roasting time is 35 to 40 minutes.)

4. Sprinkle the parsley over the top and toss gently. Serve hot with yogurt sauce.

SAUCE

¼cup plain Greek yogurt
2tablespoons red wine vinegar
1clove garlic, grated
¼cup olive oil
1tablespoon chopped fresh thyme or oregano
Salt and black pepper, to taste

1. In a bowl, whisk the yogurt, vinegar, and garlic. Whisking constantly, slowly drizzle in the olive oil.

2. Stir in the thyme or oregano and a pinch each of salt and black pepper.

Karoline Boehm Goodnick

