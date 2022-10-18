Recipe: Slice ripe fall pears and make a pretty circular pattern on this rustic, brown-butter almond cake

Makes one thin 9-inch cake

It's easy to reach for apples in fall baking, but pears deserve your attention, too. They become soft and luscious, almost creamy, in the oven. Coupled with almond flour and brown butter, pears make a relatively undemanding buttery, rustic cake that looks elegant when baked in a tart pan with a removable rim. After the batter goes into the pan, arrange thinly sliced ripe Bartlett pears in a circular pattern on top. Making brown butter is not difficult and it's a great technique to have in your back pocket. Toss brown butter with pasta, drizzle it over vegetables, or use it in baking, as we do here. When you melt butter, the liquid and milk solids in the butter separate from the fat, and your aim here is to toast the milk solids and turn the butter a beautiful golden color. As the butter begins to boil, the water bubbles up and evaporates. Keep stirring, and soon you will notice the specks (milk solids) on the bottom of the pan. Be sure you use a pan with a light-colored or stainless bottom so you can see them. Once the specks turn pale golden and the butter smells nutty, pour it into a bowl immediately. At this point, the solids burn easily if they're left in the pan too long. You'll love playing with brown butter once you've tried it. It gives this simple cake loads of flavor.

Butter (for the pan) Flour (for the pan) ½ cup (1 stick) unsalted butter, cut into 1/2-inch slices 1 teaspoon vanilla extract 1 cup superfine almond flour ½ cup granulated sugar 3 tablespoons all-purpose flour ¼ teaspoon salt 3 egg whites 2 ripe Bartlett pears, cored and cut into 1/8-inch slices Confectioners' sugar (for sprinkling)

1. Set the oven at 375 degrees. Generously butter a 9-inch tart pan with a removable rim or a 9-inch springform pan. Line the bottom with a circle of parchment paper and butter the paper. Sprinkle the pan with flour and turn it to coat the bottom and sides, tapping out the excess. Have on hand a rimmed baking sheet and a wire rack.

2. In a medium skillet (preferably stainless or another light-colored bottom), melt the butter over medium heat. Cook, stirring constantly, until the water evaporates and the butter solids on the bottom of the pan turn golden brown and the butter smells nutty. Immediately remove the pan from the heat and pour it into a heat-proof dish, including the brown bits at the bottom of the pan. (Adding the brown bits is optional, but they add extra flavor.) Stir in the vanilla.

3. In a bowl large enough to hold all the ingredients, whisk the almond flour, sugar, all-purpose flour, and salt to blend them. Break up any clumps of almond flour with your fingers, if necessary.

4. Stir the egg whites into the flour mixture and mix with a flexible spatula until smooth. Gradually stir in the butter. The batter will be thick.

5. Scrape the batter into the pan and smooth it with the back of a spoon. Arrange the pear slices in a circular pattern, starting at the outer edge, overlapping them sightly.

6. Set the pan on a baking sheet. Bake the cake for 30 to 35 minutes, or until the top is golden brown and springy to the touch, and the edges pull slightly away from the pan. Set on a wire rack to cool for 20 minutes.

7. Slip a thin, flexible knife between the cake and the sides of the pan. Run it carefully around the pan to release the sides if they are sticking. Place the tart pan on a can, such as a large can of tomatoes, and gently slide the ring down the can to release it from the bottom of the cake. For the springform pan, release the sides and lift off the rim. Serve the cake on the rimless bottom or slip a thin spatula underneath it to loosen it from the bottom and slide it onto a flat serving platter, discarding the parchment round. Dust the cake with confectioners' sugar.

Sally Pasley Vargas