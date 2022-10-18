Recipe: This recipe for an orange-scented, glazed cranberry loaf will go straight into your baking repertoire

Makes one 8-inch loaf

Everyone needs a simple, wonderfully aromatic fall cake in their baking repertoire. This tender loaf is orange-scented, studded with tart cranberries, and finished with a sweet orange glaze. If you can only find frozen cranberries right now (sometimes they're only available fresh around Thanksgiving), snip them with scissors and add them to the batter without defrosting. Use grated orange rind in the batter and juice from the citrus in the glaze. The cake is adaptable for any season; substitute raisins or currants if that's all you have in your pantry, or blueberries or raspberries if they're tucked away in your freezer.

CAKE

Vegetable oil (for the pan) 2 cups flour 2½ teaspoons baking powder ½ teaspoon salt ½ cup (1 stick) unsalted butter, at room temperature 1 cup sugar 2 eggs Grated rind of 2 oranges 1 teaspoon vanilla extract ¾ cup whole or 2 percent milk 1½ cups cranberries, half coarsely chopped

1. Set the oven at 350 degrees. Very lightly oil an 8 1/2-by-4 1/2-inch loaf pan. Line it with 2 sheets of parchment paper, set perpendicular to each other, each long enough to hang over the long sides by about 2 inches.

2. In a bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder, and salt to blend them.

3. In an electric mixer, beat the butter until creamy. Add the sugar and beat for 2 minutes, or until fluffy. With the mixer set on medium speed, beat in the eggs, one at a time. Add the orange rind and vanilla, and beat just to blend them.

4. With the mixer set on low speed, add the flour mixture and milk alternately to the batter, beginning and ending with flour. Beat just until blended. Take care not to overmix. Remove the bowl from the mixer stand.

5. Fold all the cranberries into the batter. Scrape the batter into the pan and smooth the top.

6. Bake for 60 to 70 minutes, or until the cake is golden brown and a skewer inserted in the center comes out clean. Check the cake after 55 minutes; if it's becoming too dark, tent it loosely with foil and continue baking until it's done.

7. Set the cake in the pan on a wire rack for 15 minutes. Using the parchment paper as a sling, lift the cake from the pan and set it on a wire rack to cool completely, letting the parchment paper fall open. Carefully remove the parchment from the cake.

GLAZE

¼ cup fresh orange juice (from 1 1/2 to 2 medium oranges) ½ cup sugar

1. In a small saucepan over low heat, combine the orange juice and sugar. Stir until the sugar dissolves. Raise the heat to medium-high and bring the liquid to a boil. Boil for 2 minutes, or just until the syrup thickens slightly. Let cool for 1 minute.

2. Set the cake on the wire rack on a rimmed baking sheet. Spoon the glaze over the cake, letting it drip down over the sides. Let the cake sit for 30 minutes, or until it cools completely and the glaze sets.

Lisa Zwirn