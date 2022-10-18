What does one do after baking an edible grand piano for John Legend?

The Brazilian-born, longtime Queens resident began his culinary life working at Todd English’s Olives in Manhattan. He became executive pastry chef at what was then EMM Group, known for splashy steakhouse Catch, where he prepared sweets for the likes of Sofia Vergara and John Legend. He’s also appeared on TV, most notably by defeating Bobby Flay in a dessert-making competition. He moved his family north in 2016 to become director of chocolate — yep, that’s a real job — at Chew, a food innovation lab and consultancy in the Fenway. SALT opened in July.

It was bound to happen eventually: a Getting Salty with someone who runs a place called SALT. Thiago Silva, 38 (“my son keeps reminding me I’m almost 40″), opened the patisserie in Newton’s Piccadilly Square (792 Beacon St.) in July after a successful career in New York City.

Tell me about yourself, and tell me about SALT.

I’ve done pastry my whole life; I’ve always worked pastry in restaurants and bakeries. New York is where I started. My latest venture is owning and operating SALT, from menu development to overseeing every aspect of the business. We make everything on site. Nothing is really brought in except, obviously, high-quality ingredients. All our breads, chocolate, bonbons, desserts, pastries — everything is made from scratch on site.

I was born and raised in Brazil for my early childhood, until I was 9. I came to America with my family and grew up in New York, Queens. My profession really started when I was 15 years old. I was already interning at a patisserie, Fauchon. I fell in love with that world right then and there, at a very young age. I got into restaurants after that, through a “careers through culinary arts” program in New York. They help kids get into culinary in high school, and they help you get scholarships for college as well. I, however, did not go to college. My grades were terrible. So I did not get a scholarship. I just went into the restaurant industry. I started working for Todd English at Olives in New York. The pastry chef there became my mentor. I worked there for three years and went on to other places in New York, at various bakeries.

What’s your earliest food memory?

The bulk of my childhood was in Queens. My dad actually worked in kitchens his whole life. And when I moved to New York, he took me to his restaurant one day. I walked into the kitchen, and I was like, “This is so exciting. This is cooking!” Fire blasting; people yelling at each other. Energy. For some reason, I wanted to do it. He worked at a place called Zucchero, which, I think, is “sugar” in Italian. And then I opened SALT, so that’s kind of funny.

Why pastries?

When I got into food and cooking in general, I always wanted to do savory. But then, when I was 14, I went to translate a course [from Portuguese] for my mom, who was decorating cakes. And I was really good at it, so she signed me up for the course. I was there to translate the class and realized my mom was really, really bad at decorating. And then the teacher would turn around, and I would do her work for her, behind the teacher’s back. Then I started making cakes at home. And then, every time I went for a job interview, they’re like, “Well, we don’t have any space in food, but we do have it in pastry.” So I always got sent to the pastry kitchen. I became really good at it. And I kind of fell in love with it.

There’s a level of creativity that you can do, from crazy cakes to desserts, and breads. I like the thought process behind it. You have to be accurate. If you mess up a cake batter, that’s it. You can’t fix it. If you mess up a sauce, you can kind of fix it, throw some things in and bring it back together.

What does it take to beat Bobby Flay? Is it that hard? Is he that good?

I don’t know if I would go and challenge him to cook food. You have an upper hand when you go in there and challenge with dessert. You know, I think that’s what it takes: to make something sweet. I made a chocolate layer cake, one of my signature desserts. It’s called the “hit me” cake. I made it for Catch, and it’s still one of their signature desserts. Pretty much a layer of brownie, ice cream, devil’s food cake, and a liquid Klondike that you hit on the table, and it cracks open, and it goes everywhere. It’s pretty fun, messy, and delicious as well.

So, what does it mean to be a director of chocolate?

I really wanted to do something where I was going to learn something or open something for myself. And some people from Massachusetts reached out, Chew, a food lab based out of the Fenway. I drove up to see what it was, and it was really working in the lab with chefs and food scientists and doing research and development, which is kind of fun. … I never thought I’d leave New York, but I was always open to it and decided to move and come try this new job as a learning opportunity.

I came in as the director of chocolate. It was a cool title. For any project related to chocolate, if we were doing R&D on any chocolate-based product, I would be in charge of it. I got to play with chocolate all day and develop new things. It was very different, because you’re developing things that are shelf-stable. I come from a world where we develop things that are consumed within a couple of hours of being made in the bakery.

What’s the weirdest thing you created at Chew?

We did launch a salad bar. Most bars are granola or protein bars. This was literally greens bound together into a salad that you can carry around. And it was the hardest and weirdest, but it also turned out to be pretty delicious.

Wait: This had chocolate in it?

No, no. I got promoted. I started off as director of chocolate. Eventually, I was pretty much the director of culinary.

Why did you open SALT in Newton?

I asked my wife if she was willing to move. She’s a teacher and was doing her research. She said: “I want to go where the schools are really good.” And she said Newton or Belmont would be her top areas to live in, because of the school systems.

In Newton, we really love the community. We can have dinner with neighbors here. In New York, you don’t even talk to people; it’s like you don’t even know who your neighbors are. So it was a very different thing for us. It was eye-opening to know that, wow, there’s a bigger sense of community than anywhere we’ve lived in the past. Everyone’s so closed off in New York, unfortunately. I love New York, but it is the reality of it.

My wife’s a teacher in Newton. But every time I’d find myself wanting a good-quality croissant or good-quality pastry, I would have to go to Boston or Brookline. So why not do it? Why doesn’t this place have a place worthy of getting some early morning pastries? And that’s really why.

What do you recommend on the menu?

I do love our ham and cheese croissant rolls. You know, it’s a little bit different, and everyone who has it always comes back for it because it’s good. It’s a classic thing, but the way it’s shaped and big, it’s different.

The kouign-amann is something that you can’t really get anywhere. Everyone really has it in their pastry shop, but no one does it the way it was originally made. And they’re traditionally made pretty big. Everyone makes individual sizes. So the way we make it here is pretty authentic. I’ve had a lot of people come in to thank me for bringing back a classic. The closest place you can get it is Canada.

What do you think of the Boston food scene overall?

That’s a tough question. I’m spoiled because I grew up in New York, and the one thing I love about New York is diversity. It’s a melting pot. In Boston, I probably had some of the best Italian food I’ve had over at Giulia’s, which I loved, in Cambridge. I really like going to Jinny’s. They used to have an octopus pizza. Ever since I opened, I haven’t had time to eat anywhere.

What’s the most unusual celebrity request you’ve ever gotten?

I’ve gotten some last-minute stuff in that, there was no way I can pull this off, in terms of a request. At the same time, you’re like, “Well, this is for John Legend. So let me let me roll up my sleeves and get it done.”

I don’t think it was necessarily him. I think it was everyone around him. And they were doing this big birthday for him at Catch where I worked. Everything was set up. And then I got home that day from work, and they call me: “Is it possible for you to make a cake for him for tomorrow?” But, you know, it can’t be anything extravagant. I have less than a day. And they’re like, “Well, you know, we would love a grand piano.”

To do a grand piano in about eight hours was pretty tough, but I did it. And it was nice. And there’s an awesome picture of him with the cake. And, you know, sometimes you sacrifice. I went in that day at 3 in the morning to get the cake ready by 7. It was a big push, but we got it done.

What’s your guilty pleasure food?

I love ice cream. Definitely ice cream. I’ll probably have ice cream here next summer at SALT. We’ll start that program as well. I love grilling steak and smoking meats and things like that. I do believe SALT Smokehouse will be in our future within four or five years from now, a combination of a Brazilian steakhouse with an American smokehouse.

And a snack?

Popcorn is my guilty pleasure for sure. I can just eat a whole bag of that. Just really good, buttered popcorn.

Kara Baskin can be reached at kara.baskin@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @kcbaskin.